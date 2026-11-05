Machias fire chief charged with OUI, placed on paid administrative leave

Photographed this summer, downtown Machias. Photo by Evan W. Houk.

MACHIAS — Machias Fire Chief Joseph M. Thompson Sr. was arrested Saturday night on a charge of operating under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He is now on paid administrative leave, according to Town Manager Sarah Craighead Dedmon.

Thompson was responding to an emergency scene on Dublin Street, near McDonald’s, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to reporting by the Bangor Daily News. The Machias Police Department had posted on its Facebook page at 8:53 p.m. Saturday that Dublin Street near McDonald’s would close until further notice “due to a serious accident.”

The street was reopened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Crabtree told the newspaper it was not clear why Thompson was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol after he arrived at the crash scene Saturday night.

Chief Keith Mercier of the Machias Police Department said LifeFlight of Maine transported the pedestrian to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Mercier declined to release further details, citing a pending Maine State Police accident reconstruction and investigation.

Officials said they have filed no charges.

Thompson, 68, of Roque Bluffs is scheduled to appear Dec. 7 in Machias District Court, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Rick Rolfe, the county jail administrator, said Thompson was booked Saturday and released on bail the following day. No other charges were filed. Rolfe declined to provide further information, citing it as a “pending criminal case.”

Craighead Dedmon declined to specify why the town placed Thompson on administrative leave, calling it a personnel matter, and released a brief statement reviewed by the town attorney.

“Chief Thompson remains the fire chief but is currently on paid administrative leave, and during his absence, we have a leadership team of three men overseeing department operations,” Craighead Dedmon said. “Because this is a personnel matter, the town cannot comment further at this time.”

The three-member leadership team includes Deputy Chief Danny Bowker, Marshfield's fire chief; Assistant Deputy Chief Ryan Maker, director of the Machias Ambulance Service; and Brad Morris, an ambulance paramedic serving as interim second assistant fire chief.

Thompson did not respond to an email sent Wednesday to his town address or a message left at the station. He became fire chief in June 2025, succeeding Joey Dennison, who retired after 22 years in the position.

As of Thursday, Machias District Court nor the district attorney’s office had any record of a formal complaint in the case. Ellsworth District Attorney Robert Granger, who handles press relations, said the office would not see a case until law enforcement forwards it, which could be a matter of weeks. The jail booking record remains the sole public documentation of the arrest.