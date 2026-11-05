Machias fire chief charged with OUI, currently on paid administrative leave

Photographed this summer, downtown Machias. Photo by Evan W. Houk.

MACHIAS — Machias Fire Chief Joseph M. Thompson Sr. was arrested Saturday night in Machias on a charge of operating under the influence and is currently on paid administrative leave, according to Town Manager Sarah Craighead Dedmon.

Thompson, 68, of Roque Bluffs is due in Machias District Court on Dec. 7, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Rick Rolfe, the county jail administrator, said Thompson was booked Saturday, Oct. 31, and released on bail the following day. No other charges were filed. He declined to provide any further information, citing it as a “pending criminal case.”

Craighead Dedmon declined to name the reason why Thompson was placed on administrative leave, citing it as a personnel matter, and would only provide a brief statement that had been reviewed by the town attorney.

“Chief Thompson remains the fire chief but is currently on paid administrative leave, and during his absence, we have a leadership team of three men overseeing department operations,” she said. “Because this is a personnel matter, the town cannot comment further at this time.”

The three-person leadership team consists of Deputy Chief Danny Bowker, who is Marshfield's fire chief; Assistant Deputy Chief Ryan Maker, who also heads the Machias Ambulance Service; and Brad Morris, an ambulance service paramedic serving as interim second assistant fire chief.

Thompson did not respond to an email sent Wednesday to his town fire department address or a message left at the fire station. He has served as fire chief since June 2025, after Joey Dennison, who served as fire chief for 22 years, retired.

No complaint had been docketed at the Machias District Court in the case as of Thursday, and the jail's booking record was the only public documentation of the arrest.

Also on Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Dublin Street in Machias, near the McDonald’s.

Machias Police Chief Keith Mercier said the pedestrian was transported by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, but could not release any further details, citing a pending Maine State Police accident reconstruction and investigation.

No charges have been filed.

“It’s a pending case,” Mercer said.

At 8:53 p.m. on Saturday, the Machias Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Dublin Street by McDonald’s would be closed until further notice “due to a serious accident.”

At 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that Dublin Street was now open.