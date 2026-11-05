Washington County Budget Advisory Committee considers 27 percent spending increase for 2027

The Washington County Superior Court in Machias, where the county's administrative offices are located. Photo by Judith Meyer.

MACHIAS — What is a “proper” budget?



The Washington County Budget Advisory Committee put that question to Finance Director Jenny Windsor on Tuesday as members continued drafting the 2027 budget.



Detailing budget adjustments made over the past several weeks, Windsor repeatedly called the document close to a "proper" budget.



Committee member Sonny Beal, a Columbia selectman, stopped her in the middle of her presentation.



"You’ve mentioned a couple of times a proper budget," Beal said. "Is this a proper budget?"



Windsor said, “It’s close.”



By that, Windsor said, “when I say a ‘proper’ budget, I mean a properly funded budget” that reflects what department heads calculate as actual costs for fully funded departments in 2027.



That total reaches $14.7 million, representing a 27 percent budget increase — or $3.1 million — year over year.



The county’s 2026 budget was $11.6 million, with $13.4 million in expenditures offset by $1.8 million in revenue.



Without cuts by the Budget Advisory Committee, the proposed 2027 budget includes $16.8 million in expenditures, offset by $2 million in revenue.



Committee Vice Chairman Ben Edwards asked Windsor if she was comfortable with the budget. She replied that she thought there was wiggle room, noting that leasing rather than purchasing vehicles for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office may be an option, but added that she thought some lines could be cut.



Chairman Brian Schuth, who held the committee to much stricter rules of order than in past meetings, said, “Nothing’s going to be perfect line by line.”



He said the committee’s work should recognize that the budget reflects sheriff’s office and department head requests, including departments that have asked for additional resources, so “it’s my tacit assumption that this (budget) is ‘proper’ in that sense. It might be tight. It’s not perfect.”

Last month, commissioners submitted a budget of $15 million to the budget committee — a 30 percent increase — and affirmed that budget figure last week.



The Budget Advisory Committee has walked through that budget line by line with department heads and finance department staff members since Sept. 15 and identified savings through anticipated reductions in wages and overtime, debt service and health insurance.



Committee members also identified lines that were underfunded, including audit services, electricity and fuel. Taken together, the current budget estimate is $291,337 less than the commission’s initial estimate.



A number of changes were incorporated in this year’s budget process as the county works to improve its accounting practices, including moving internet costs and computer maintenance agreements to the IT department. As a result of pulling out those costs, some of the department budgets are artificially low, including the Regional Communications Center.



The department’s budget reflects a 5 percent increase, or $1.44 million, which is $71,782 more than the current budget and does not include $24,324 in IT costs that were moved.



The increase is largely due to higher electricity and phone costs, along with shifts in how the department is expected to start recording compensatory time in 2027.



The sheriff’s office accounts for the largest percentage increase in spending, followed by a 32 percent jump for buildings and grounds.



The 2026 budget for the sheriff’s office is $2.63 million, and the requested budget for 2027 is $3.96 million, a $1.32 million increase. That includes a $458,038 increase for wages, including a wage increase for the administrative assistant position that has been moved under the collective bargaining contract, and a $20,000 increase for military pay.



The budget also includes an increase in part-time wages, from $12,000 this year to $25,000 for 2027.



In 2025, the sheriff’s office budgeted $15,000 for part-time wages and spent $5,681. This year, those wages are budgeted at $12,000, with $12,887 spent so far.



The office’s budget reflects $242,000 in overtime costs — $22,000 more than budgeted for 2026. Actual overtime wages in 2025 were $247,857, compared with $281,576 spent so far this year.



The proposal includes $100,000 for vehicle maintenance — $55,000 more than budgeted this year – and $880,000 for new, fully equipped vehicles and equipment, an increase of $805,000 over 2026.



The proposal includes $719,164 for buildings and grounds — a 32 percent increase — largely because electricity costs from other departments were moved to the line, alongside higher fuel prices and increased wages for a new department head. The 2026 budget was $543,700.



The finance department’s budget, initially estimated at $428,580, now stands at $408,359. Reductions in wages as the department reorganizes are slightly offset by a $15,000 increase for audit services, bringing year-over-year spending up 31 percent, or $101,156.



County officials expect significant savings on interest for the 2026 tax anticipation note, or TAN. Although the county budgeted $275,000 for TAN interest, it paid the principal to zero after incurring just over $60,000. If the county borrows against the note later this year, it will incur more interest, but officials said spending should fall far short of the budgeted amount.



At Tuesday’s meeting, Budget Advisory Committee members made two modest attempts to modify the budget. A motion to award the Regional Communications Center deputy director a $5,000 raise in 2027 failed, and members trimmed $5,000 from the county’s contribution to the Washington County Extension, reducing it to $30,000.



The committee is next scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, and has until Nov. 16 to submit its recommendations to the commission.



Commissioners and budget committee members are then expected to host an informational session with the county’s legislative delegation.



Commissioners must act on the budget at least 15 days before the end of the year and must negotiate any changes with the budget committee.



If commissioners reject that negotiated plan, the Budget Advisory Committee holds the authority to adopt the final budget.