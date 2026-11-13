The Jefferson County Faith Based Network has received more than $800 from a 50/50 raffle.

The Jefferson County Faith Based Network provides many support systems for the community. The nonprofit organization runs the Madras Shelter, which provides a warm, safe place for homeless people stay. There are showers and laundry facilities available and regular meals. They also run two homes, one for men, the other for women and children, for those working through addiction, homelessness and other difficulties.

The Jefferson County Faith Based Network also has a Love In The Name of Christ (“LINC”) Center, which has many resources to help people find jobs, utility assistance, clothing, hygiene supplies and more.

The 50/50 raffle is held each week at Coffee Cuppers, a weekly networking event in Jefferson County. Tammy Gregory and Terri Drew facilitate the raffle and every few months select a new local organization to support with the money.