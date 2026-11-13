Carolina Martinez Valdez turned 100 this year and celebrated the milestone with her family at the Mazatlan restaurant in Madras.

Valdez was born on Aug. 30, 1926, in Nuevo Repuebleo, a well-known neighborhood in the southern part of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She grew up with five brothers and a sister.

She migrated with her family to Corpus Christi, Texas, at age 17. That is where Valdez continued living and eventually began raising her own family. Valdez and her family were migrant workers for several years, picking produce like peaches, pears, plums, whole mint, potatoes and beans. For this work, they traveled from Texas to California and then Central Oregon every year.

In total, Valdez had five children whom she raised as a stay-at-home mother. She is also a Jehovah’s Witness and is regularly visited by people with whom she attends church.

Valdez and her family moved to Culver in 1997, before moving in with her daughter, Irma Symons, after her husband’s death in March 2010. She now also has 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Despite her allergy to pollen, Valdez loves gardening and can often be found outside planting vegetables.

“Every summer I cannot keep her inside,” Symons said. “She wants to go out there and mess around with planting vegetables and flowers. She loves them.”

She also has a parakeet, Pepe, whom she loves.

Valdez is now living with dementia and is primarily cared for by Symons and her husband.