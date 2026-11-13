The city of Metolius is gearing up for the holiday season.

On Dec. 5, the city will hold a Santa’s Workshop from 9-11 a.m. at the historic train depot in Metolius. Santa will be there to hear children’s wish lists and take photos with them. There will also be games, crafts and pancakes.

Later that day, the depot will host a Paint and Create experience for adults from 2-4 p.m. at 599 Washington Avenue. To reserve a space for the event, call 541-788-4771.

On Dec. 11, the famous Central Oregon Star will be lit around 5 p.m. near the Coffee Cart of Jefferson Avenue.

Metolius’ Holiday Bazaar will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.