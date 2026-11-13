The Jefferson County Fire & EMS Department’s board of directors has announced they are looking for a new chief.

The outgoing interim chief, Kasey Skaar, announced his departure in October, and staff have now said they are unsure about what comes next.

Scott Leeper, the chairman of the board, was thankful to Skaar for his work, calling him an integral part of the department.

“Since being appointed to interim chief, the work he has put into the budget has probably had more of (an) impact on the organization than anything else he has done in the time he has been with us,” he said. “As a result, we are moving in a positive direction, and I would hate to think where we would be without his dedication to the department.”

Leeper said they are sorry to see Skaar go but excited for his next career opportunity with Portland General Electric. Leeper said the board is working with the Special Districts Association of Oregon to find an interim chief. This could be someone hoping to become the permanent hire or someone who is retired and willing to come back temporarily.

Leeper thinks it is possible they may find an interim chief early in 2027, after the holiday season.