Salute to Veterans: Jerry Green

Jerry Green was in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962, working in the Philippines.

He had many experiences, both good and bad, and spoke about what his life was like during that time with frightening experiences, cultural changes and the excitement to return home.

Madras roots

Jerry Green was the second-born child in 1936 to a family of five kids in Wilder, Idaho. His father worked for the irrigation district in the area, around the time that World War II began. Eventually, Green’s family moved to be with his aunt in Redmond, and his father began working in Wickiup Reservoir. One of Green’s brothers was born in Redmond during that time, and now lives down the road from Green.

During World War II, the family moved as his father worked in a Vancouver shipyard putting together Liberty ships. His father’s name is listed on a Shipyard Worker’s Memorial in the area.

After World War II, the family moved back to Madras. They lived with Green’s grandfather on a 160-acre property, which was used to farm wheat and was a cattle ranch at the time. Green’s grandfather came to Madras in 1928. The Green family has been in Madras nearly a century.

Green was a student at the one-room schoolhouse, “New Era,” near the north end of Columbia Drive. Two years later, the school closed and students were moved into Madras schools.

Joining the Navy

Green went to Oregon State College and was in the ROTC drill team, performing at various college sports games while working as a janitor to pay his rent. He later transferred to Central Oregon Community College but eventually dropped out of college due to finances.

“I knew my name was going to come up on the draft board, and I didn’t want to be drafted into the Army,” Green said.

So, instead, Green joined the Navy in February 1959 and spent six weeks at boot camp in San Diego.

“I didn’t like the way they treated you in boot camp,” Green said. “Although, they treated me better than some of them, because I had ROTC training. They gave me advantages.”

Then, he was transferred to electronics school in Treasure Island, where he spent nine months learning to work in communications.

Life oversees

After training, Green was stationed in a communications station in the Philippine Islands in 1959. Before leaving, he was engaged to a woman named Carmen. They spent six months apart before Carmen came to the Philippines, and they got married in 1960.

When the Greens were first married, they rented a house near a river with no electricity or hot water.

“You could lay down at night and there’d be a gecko lizard walking across the top of the ceiling,” Green said.

While he could get regular groceries on the base, Green also spoke about some of the unique food he saw in the Philippines, including monkey meat on a stick and balut, which is a fertilized duck egg embryo. Green remembered seeing farmers in the Philippines but not the tractors and combines he was used to.

“Here’s a farmer out here in the field behind a plow made of sticks and a buffalo, or what they call them, caribou,” Green said. “That was the way they farmed.”

While in the Philippines, Green worked in a few different areas for three years, including the QB Naval Air Station, where his first daughter was born, and the U.S. Subic Bay Naval Station. Green remembered a day that they were heading to the U.S. Subic Bay Naval Station, when the bus was stopped.

“We were stopped by a group of men with guns,” Green said. “They called them, I think, ‘Hucks.’”

Green said he was not in uniform at the time, but his chief petty officer was.

“They took him off the bus,” Green said. “I though ‘Oh, brother, what’s going to happen here.’ It kind of scared me. And they questioned him for a while and then put him back on the bus, and no problem. They left.”

During his last year in the Navy, Green worked on the USS Watchman off the coast of California.

The Columbus Day Storm

While Green was on the USS Watchman, he experienced the Columbus Day Storm of 1962.

An Oct. 18, 1962 edition of Madras Pioneer reported on the storm.

“Jefferson County’s potato harvest was slowed to a near halt during the past week because of the recent rains,” the 1962 article said. “But the county escaped major damage from last Friday’s severe wind storm that devastated much of Oregon west of the Cascades and caused considerable havoc in the Bend and Prineville areas as well as farther south in the area east of the mountains.”

Green experienced the storm firsthand.

“It was scary,” Green said. “We bounced around. You couldn’t stand, you couldn’t sit down.”

In order to stay in their beds, Green said they had to put straps across themselves.

“That was quite an experience,” Green said.

Their boat sustained damage during the storm, and Green said he was thankful to have made it through the storm.

“I could have lost my life out there,” he said.

Green was then transferred to another ship and eventually returned to the United States after two and a half years in the Philippines with his wife. By that time, in December 1962, Green and his wife already had their first daughter, and Green was a second-class petty officer, meaning he was fifth in the overall hierarchy of the Navy.

“It was quite an experience for both of us to be in that area over there,” Green said. “… I really was exhilarated coming home.”

Back in Madras

“We flew right over the Golden Gate Bridge, and it was quite a spectacular view from up there,” Green said.

Green recalled laying his daughter on the plane seat to get a closer look, only to return and find her gone. The plane had tilted, and she had rolled off the seat, still wrapped in her blankets.

“We came back, no baby!” he said, laughing. “Anyway, we found her. She was OK. She wasn’t hurt.”

Green said he feels privileged to have served.

“It made a different person out of me,” he said. “I kind of think that all young men ought to have a chance to serve in the military like that, because it does give you a different perspective.”

For the first year that they were back in the United States, the Greens stayed with Carmen Green’s parents. Green still lives in the house he built for him and his family in 1969. He worked for a construction company building the Round Butte Dam from 1963 to 1964. Then, he worked for Portland General Electric for 32 years before retiring in 1996.

After 65 years of marriage, Carmen Green died in June 2026.

A fun hobby

Nowadays, Green spends more time at home with one of his daughters living next door with her husband. As a hobby, Green has collected several vintage cars throughout the years. He owns a 1931 Roadster, a 1932 Ford Victorian, a 1932 Ford three-window, a 1947 Ford convertible, a Model T Ford Touring, a 1929 Model A truck, a 1941 Ford Woody station wagon and a yellow 1970 Chevrolet truck.