Oregon’s 2026 wildfire season is coming to a close after a record-breaking year that saw more than 2.5 million acres burn across the state — well ahead of any other year this decade.

As of Oct. 13, large fires had burned 2,542,991 acres in Oregon, according to Jennifer Risdal, public information officer for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. That’s an annual record for the state and more than double the acreage burned in 2024, the next-highest year of this decade.

By comparison, just over 326,000 acres burned in 2025, making this year’s total an especially sharp departure from last year’s relatively quiet season. Even the destructive 2020 fire season, when about 1.14 million acres burned across Oregon, falls well short of this year’s total.

The largest fire in Oregon this year was the Coleman Creek Fire, which burned 308,863 acres across Malheur and Harney counties. It ranks as the sixth-largest fire in state history.

It was an especially demanding season for Central Oregon, where many of the state’s largest fires occurred. One of the busiest stretches came in July, when lightning sparked more than 140 fires across the district from July 15-24.

Among the larger incidents were the Akawa Butte Fire and Rowe Creek Complex. The Akawa Butte Fire burned 27,800 fires and came within a few miles of downtown Sisters.

“This was an arduous season for the district, but we made it through with the support of our local, state, federal partners and our landowners,” said Rob Pentzer, ODF Central Oregon District forester.

The Central Oregon District protects more than 2.1 million acres of private, state, county, municipal and tribal lands across 11 counties.

Now, as the season winds down, fire restrictions are beginning to ease in parts of the state.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District officially ended fire season Wednesday for all forestlands protected by the district. Landowners whose properties fall under ODF protection can resume burning residential yard debris and using burn barrels.

The end of fire season does not mean residents can let their guard down, however. The department reminds landowners that they remain legally responsible for burning safely and preventing fires from spreading.

Information on burn permits can be found on the Oregon Department of Forestry website.