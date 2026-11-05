St. Charles Madras hosting Native Market, free meal Nov. 11

On Nov. 11, St. Charles Madras is hosting a Native Market with over a dozen local vendors and a free community meal.

The market is being held in recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage Month.

There will be artisan vendors from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as a free community meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Both the market and the meal will be at St. Charles Madras, 470 N.E. A St.