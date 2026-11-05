Jefferson County Events and Happenings

Want to add an event? Please call 541.615.7354 or email joey.lantz@madraspioneer.com by 12 p.m. Wednesday to be included! Due to new deadlines, we can no longer accept later submissions.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Coffee Cuppers: 8 a.m., Jefferson County Community Food Pantry. Call the Madras JC Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Friday, Nov. 13

MHS Theatre Presents Romeo and Juliet: Nov. 13-14, 7 p.m., Nov. 14-15, 2 p.m. $12 admission, $8 students, seniors and veterans.

Free Youth Open Gym Basketball: Fridays 6-8 p.m., Bridges High School. Follows 509J School District calendar. Gym shoes are required. For more information, call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Madras Aglow: 10 a.m., Nov. 14, Inn at Cross Keys. Cliff Baker is guest speaker.

MHS Theatre Presents Romeo and Juliet: Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Nov. 14-15, 2 p.m. $12 admission, $8 students, seniors and veterans.

Upcoming and Multiple Days

MHS Theatre Presents Romeo and Juliet: Nov. 13-14, 7 p.m., Nov. 14-15, 2 p.m. $12 admission, $8 students, seniors and veterans.

Opening Reception 33rd Annual WS Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit: 5:30 p.m., Nov. 18, Warm Springs Museum. Selected artwork available for purchase with 20% going to support the Warm Springs Museum. Exhibit runs through Feb. 20, 2027.

Give Thanks Lunch & Raffle: 12 p.m., Nov. 19, Jefferson County Community and Senior Center. Bingo at 1 p.m. In honor of our veterans and first responders.

Bend Pops Orchestra Presents Spooky Holiday: 2 p.m., Nov. 21. Madras Performing Arts Center. Traditional holiday favorites, musical dog sled race, Maestro Eddy’s signature piece, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” “Harry Potter,” “The Polar Express,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more. Free admission.

Culver Bingo: 6 p.m., third Friday of each month, Culver Christian Church. The event is sponsored by Culver Community Improvement Group (CCIG).

Sunday Acoustic Jam Sessions: 4-6 p.m., first and third Sundays of each month, Over the Edge Taphouse. Bluegrass, Bluegrass Adjacent, Old Time Country Music.

Celebrate Recovery: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Living Hope, 25 NE A St. For more information, CRofJeffCo@gmail.com or 541-615-1560.

Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Jefferson County Community and Senior Center. Supplies included.

Awana: 6 p.m., Wednesdays, Juniper Community Church. Open to all kids K-8 grades. For more information and to register go to Juniper CC.com/awana.

Youth Drop-in Center: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, SriPonya Collective, 29 D St. Ages 11 and up. Come hang out in a safe, fun and welcoming space for youth. Board games, tabletop fun, creative arts and crafts, charging stations, safe place to chill and connect.

Pinochle: 1:15 p.m., every Wednesday, Jefferson County Community Center. $2 per person to play.

Valor Dog Club: Veterans and first responders weekly group dog training. Free for all veterans and first responders. For more information, call 928-699-6905 or wak9training.com.

Meals For Seniors: 12 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison St. Cost of meal suggested donation $5 for 60+, under 60, $6. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 541-475-1148.

Veterans Group: 4-5 p.m. every Monday at Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison St. No cost to attend.

Jefferson County Kiwanis: 12 p.m., every Tuesday at The Spot. Weekly speakers. Call Anthony Otter if you have questions, 541-815-7492.

Madras Buff Boosters: 5:15 p.m., First Monday of each month, Jefferson County Health Department meeting room. All are welcome.

Jefferson County Rotary: 12 p.m., Wild Winds the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Playtime At the Library: 10:30 a.m., Jefferson County Library, every Thursday.

Children’s Storytime: 10 a.m., Tuesdays. Jefferson County Library.

Spanish Children’s Storytime: 6 p.m., Jefferson County Library, Wednesdays

Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Jefferson County Library, every Saturday.

Madras Garden Club: Monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month. New members welcome. Summer meetings are held at members’ homes to view their gardens. For details call Marilyn 541-419-4625. msn.com/en-us/feed

Jefferson County Lions Club: 12 p.m., Black Bear Diner the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Madras Community Food Pantry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This is an indoor shopping pantry. Bring your own boxes and/or bags. New home delivery twice a month for elderly and disabled Nov. 19. Free Food Market Nov. 11 only, 4 p.m. sign-in, 4:30 doors open. For more information, call 541-325-1747. Closed Nov. 24-26.

NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry, Culver: 3-4 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at Culver High School Ag Shop parking lot, 710 Fifth Avenue.