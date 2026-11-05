Jefferson County Sheriff logs: assault on officer, DUII and reckless driving

SHERIFF LOG

Log items are charges, not convictions.

October 26

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy took a report of trash near the intersection of Southeast Grizzly Road and Southwest Dover Lane. After investigation, a criminal citation was issued to Jonothan Vance, 45, in lieu of physical custody.

A deputy with the JCSO contacted Dondi Foster, 28, of Madras, after a pursuit on foot. Foster was arrested for his active warrants.

October 27

A JCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 361. After further investigation, Shelly Lynn Wickman, 35, of Bend, was taken into custody for driving while suspended misdemeanor and a parole violation.

A deputy with the JCSO located and recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Redmond.

October 28

A deputy with the JCSO conducted a traffic stop in Madras. After investigation, Kelly Palmer, 54, of Madras, was taken into custody on a Jefferson County warrant.

October 29

A JCSO deputy took a report of an assault that occurred in Crooked River Ranch.

At about 11:08 a.m., a deputy with the JCSO contacted Nickelina Rose Williams, 43, of Madras. After a short investigation, Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.

October 30

A deputy took a report of a hit and run in Metolius.

JCSO deputies conducted a vehicle check at the Peter Skene Ogden State Park. Upon further investigation, Kirsten J. Anthony, 36, and Nicholas W. Campbell, 27, both of Bend, were arrested for narcotics-related charges.

October 31

JCSO deputies responded to a report of an unknown motor vehicle crash. Upon further investigation, Paisley D. Paulsen, 19, of Culver, was arrested for assault on a public safety officer, driving while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief.

A deputy contacted Daniel Frost, 56, of Madras. Frost was arrested on a warrant out of Idaho.

JCSO deputies received a report of a subject who crashed into a fence on Southeast Lone Pine Road. After investigation, Daniel Comingore, 83, was cited for failing to perform the duties of a driver.

A deputy with the JCSO conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 26 East. After investigation, it was determined the driver was suspended and the vehicle had no active insurance. The vehicle was impounded and driver issued a citation.

November 1

JCSO deputies located Anita P. Holly, 53, of Bend, and arrested her on a local Jefferson County warrant.

A deputy with the JCSO conducted a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, it was discovered Jeremiah T. Devore, 24, of The Dalles, was a passenger inside the vehicle. Devoe fled the vehicle on foot when the deputy informed him he had an active felony warrant. Deputies pursued Devore on foot in a nearby field but was ultimately apprehended without further incident. Devore was arrested for his warrant, elude on foot, third-degree escape and PCS methamphetamine.