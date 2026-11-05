A Bridge and a hero continued

25 YEARS AGO

November 7, 2001

This is the continuation of “A Bridge and a Hero” from the Nov. 4 edition of Looking Back.

History Skewed

Yamamoto was shot down well before the war was over, but the public wouldn’t know this for at least another few years.

The American military didn’t want the Japanese to find out they knew how to break their coded messages. The pilots of the 339th were sworn to secrecy.

But Lanphier broke security when he spoke to the New York Times, telling them how he had single-handedly brought Yamamoto down and further tilted the story in his favor.

Meanwhile, Barber kept the significance of the April 14 mission and his side of the story under wraps.

When he returned to Culver in August of 1945, for example, an article in The Pioneer vaguely described how during a daring mission, Barber had “got one of the bombers” and “shot another,” but there was no mention of Yamamoto.

He went about his business and continued to fight in the war. After Guadalcanal, he was transferred to the 449th Fighter Squadron of the 23rd fighter group, where he was shot down over China and injured. But he managed to evade capture.

By the time the war was over, Barber was the recipient of the Navy Cross, two Silver Stars and a Purple Heart – while Lanphier was the recipient of sole credit for one of the most famous wartime kills.

Barber married on Oct. 3, 1947, and retired from the military 14 years later on April 1 as a colonel. He eventually made his way back to Culver, trying his hand at insurance, farming and eventually mayor.

“That’s what really argues for the bridge being named in his honor,” Flegel said. “He did so many heroic military things but he also had a tremendous civic record.”

He lived a humble life, his family says, and did not speak much of the Yamamoto mission unless he was asked about it.

“These things were not terribly important to us at the time,” said Margaret Barber. “We had another life, just like everybody else.”

Rex Barber Jr. said the way his father handled the bungled story over the decades provided an example for his surviving family members.

“We think it would be an honor to have the bridge named after him, but we, as a family, have decided to conduct ourselves like Dad conducted himself,” he said. “He never sought fame, and we’re not out to seek fame now that he’s gone.”

But friends and former colleagues who believed Barber had taken down Yamamoto eventually decided to mount an effort to give credit where credit was due.

Veterans groups began lobbying the Air Force to change its records. An organization called The Second Yamamoto Mission Association began piecing together evidence and eyewitness accounts that supported Barber’s version of the story.

Independent studies and research also led to the conclusion that only Barber had made the kill. So, in 1973, the Air Force decided to split credit between Barber and Lanphier.

However, in 1997, the American Fighter Aces Association gave Barber full credit and the Confederate Air Force followed suit in 1998.

A footnote

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials in Central Oregon have entertained the notion of changing the bridge’s name with enthusiasm and are preparing to send a proposal to the Oregon Transportation Commission.

“We don’t often get an opportunity to consider naming a highway feature after a prominent local citizen, so we’re looking forward to working with this,” said Bob Bryant, ODOT’s Region 4 Manager.

And if the powers that be are looking for one more reason to support the placing of Rex Barber’s name upon the new $18 million bridge, they need hear nothing more than his story:

Sometime during what was believed to be the year 1945, a gathering of Central Oregon folks lined up on the High Bridge, which was replaced by the Crooked River Bridge last October, to watch Barber’s piloting antics in action.

He was on leave with a buddy. Both were flying a new P-80 Shooting Star, the Air force’s first operational jet fighter.

Against better judgement, they were going to fly into the Crooked River Canyon and swoop under the High Bridge that carries Highway 26.

“The way the story is told, there were lots of people standing on the bridge watching,” said Rex Barber Jr. “Dad flew under the railroad bridge first and the High Bridge no problem.”

But the pilot following Rex Barber Sr. hit some turbulence and had to pull up between the bridges and nearly collided with the High Bridge and the people on it.

“It was a pretty dumb thing to do,” said Margaret Barber.

Added Rex Jr.: “If his buddy had hit the bridge, Dad would still have been in the brig.

“But back then, the war was over, they were heroes and they could do whatever they wanted to do.”

It was a long struggle to straighten out the history books for Barber and his colleagues. Maybe honoring the Jefferson County native with a bridge in his name won’t be such a daunting task.