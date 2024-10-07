Open in App
    Culver ranked No. 1 after road win at Lowell

    By Tony Ahern,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nr75Y_0vxtzsZL00

    Culver got another huge road win Friday, Oct. 4 when it beat the defending 2A state champion Lowell Devils 30-13, and the Dawgs are now ranked No. 1 in the 2A OSAA power rankings.

    The first two quarters were a defensive struggle as Lowell was successful putting pressure on Culver quarterback Houston Wittenberg. At the break the game was scoreless.

    But Wittenberg made a huge play on defense early in the third quarter, picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown.

    Reworking the blocking scheme at halftime, the Bulldog offense was much more fluid in the second half. Wittenberg and Roger Sotelo hooked up for a 62-yard pass and run TD. Running back Cole Rahi broke a 50-yard run for a touchdown and Wittenberg also rushed in a TD on a short scramble.

    “I’m really proud of our defense,” said coach Brian Silbernagel. “It was a heck of a defensive performance. Lowell has an excellent running back and we tackled well in space.”

    The adjustment in pass protection at halftime was also key. The coach said the main adjustment was keeping Jace Silbernagel, the all-state tight end as a junior, in to block. The adjustment worked very well and the front of Coby Holmes, Daltin Taylor and Tyler Rahi helped control the action in the second half.

    Culver is so far handling a tough schedule, with their back-to-back road wins over Lost River and Lowell, two teams that were top 10 at the time, and the nice Sept. 12 home win over Colton, which is now ranked sixth. This Friday Culver hosts Bonanza, 1-4, for homecoming, but then travels to face fourth-ranked and unbeaten Enterprise Oct. 18.

    Kickoff for the Bonanza game is 7 p.m.

