Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Luverne Journal

    Life with Jesus

    By Guest Columnist,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaDep_0vxyVu2o00

    Be Like Little Children

    By Brandon Baggett

    It was a busy day during the ministry of Jesus, but it was disturbed by a foolish quarrel among the disciples. They were arguing about which of them was “the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:1 ESV).

    That’s when Jesus placed a child among them saying, “Unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3-4 ESV).

    The disciples wanted to achieve greatness, but they had to learn a hard lesson on humility. True greatness in the kingdom is about humbling yourself and serving others (see Mark 10:45). This quality is often seen best in little children.

    Aside from humility, there are many other ways we should become like children. Imagine how our relationship with God would be strengthened if we trusted our Father like children trust their parents! Think of how children will scuffle and annoy one another, only to be seen playing and holding hands a few moments later. Imagine how our relationships would be improved if we learned to forgive and forget like that!

    Additionally, children are incredibly tenderhearted. Have you ever seen a child cry at a Disney movie? Have you listened to their innocent prayers? Have you ever watched a child help a friend while playing? Lord, help us to be more tenderhearted!

    Advancing from childhood to adulthood is a natural part of life (cf. Ecclesiastes 12:1-8; 1 Corinthians 13:11). Sadly, we can’t be children forever! However, there are many ways we need to turn and become like little children. As Jesus taught, “to such belongs the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 19:14 ESV).

    Let’s all work at becoming more like children!

    The post Life with Jesus appeared first on Luverne Journal .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 minutes ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy