Life with Jesus

Be Like Little Children

By Brandon Baggett

It was a busy day during the ministry of Jesus, but it was disturbed by a foolish quarrel among the disciples. They were arguing about which of them was “the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:1 ESV).

That’s when Jesus placed a child among them saying, “Unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3-4 ESV).

The disciples wanted to achieve greatness, but they had to learn a hard lesson on humility. True greatness in the kingdom is about humbling yourself and serving others (see Mark 10:45). This quality is often seen best in little children.

Aside from humility, there are many other ways we should become like children. Imagine how our relationship with God would be strengthened if we trusted our Father like children trust their parents! Think of how children will scuffle and annoy one another, only to be seen playing and holding hands a few moments later. Imagine how our relationships would be improved if we learned to forgive and forget like that!

Additionally, children are incredibly tenderhearted. Have you ever seen a child cry at a Disney movie? Have you listened to their innocent prayers? Have you ever watched a child help a friend while playing? Lord, help us to be more tenderhearted!

Advancing from childhood to adulthood is a natural part of life (cf. Ecclesiastes 12:1-8; 1 Corinthians 13:11). Sadly, we can’t be children forever! However, there are many ways we need to turn and become like little children. As Jesus taught, “to such belongs the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 19:14 ESV).

Let’s all work at becoming more like children!

