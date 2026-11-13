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Sundance Institute Hires Allison Graff-Weisner to Lead Fundraising Ahead of Boulder Move
By Longmont Leader Staff,10 days ago
The Sundance Institute has hired Allison Graff-Weisner as its chief development officer, assigning her a key fundraising role as the organization prepares for its transition to Boulder. The appointment places a new executive in charge of development efforts at a significant moment for the nonprofit organization behind the Sundance Film...