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Colorado Leaders React to Democratic Gains as Ballot Measures Face Pushback
By Steven Middendorp,7 days ago
Governor Polis congratulated the winners of Tuesday’s election, including Attorney General Phil Weiser who will be inaugurated as the state’s governor on January 12, 2027. “Congratulations Governor-Elect Phil Weiser,” Governor Polis wrote on X. “In the last eight years we have made incredible progress to better fund our classrooms, protect our environment, save people money on healthcare, and build more housing for every budget, and I am confident that Governor-Elect Phil Weiser will further this work to make Colorado stronger.
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