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Weld County Infant Diagnosed With Measles; Health Officials Warn of Possible Exposure
By Longmont Leader Staff,6 days ago
Colorado public health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a Weld County infant, prompting warnings about possible exposure at medical facilities in Greeley and Evans. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Weld County Health Department are working to notify people who may have encountered the...
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