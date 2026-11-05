undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greeley Voters Reject Sales Tax Increase Intended to Fund Major City Projects
By Longmont Leader Staff,5 days ago
Greeley voters have rejected a proposed sales and use tax increase that city officials said would help finance major development projects, maintain public facilities and address existing financial obligations. Ballot Measure 2F would have increased the city's sales and use tax by 0.6 percentage points, adding 60 cents to every...
16