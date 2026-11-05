undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Supreme Court Hears Colorado Catholic Preschools Case; Justices Appear to Side with Schools
By Steven Middendorp,6 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case where Catholic preschools are challenging Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program, and the justices appear to be leaning in support of the Catholic schools. In St. Mary Catholic Parish v Roy, the Archdiocese of Denver, two Catholic parishes, and parents allege that the requirements for the program violate the Free Exercise clause of the First Amendment. The program provides up to 15 hours per week of free preschool for eligible 4-year-olds at nearly 2,000 participating providers.
3