Nov. 2-6. Listed prices do not necessarily represent actual property values.

• Holiday Industries, Inc., 3.02 acres, Cliff Road, to JRK Properties, LLC, $129,000.

• Michael Dan Lax II, 149 Lost Hollow Drive, to Bryan W. Keeler, $5,000.

• Mallard Mills Properties, LLC, 22913 Goose Creek Road, to The Finley Family Trust, $389,900.

• Michael G. and Deborah Holbrook, 512 E. Front St. and corner Depot & Front St., to Carl T. Johnson Company, Inc., exempt, property transferred to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Brian Keith McManaway Sr., Brian K. McManaway Jr., and Larissa McManaway, 36312 Lime Bank Road, to Zachary McManaway, exempt, property transferred to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Brian Keith McManaway Sr., Brian K. McManaway Jr., and Larissa McManaway, 36312 Lime Bank Road, to Brian Keith McManaway Jr., exempt, property transferred to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Brian Keith McManaway Sr., Brian K. McManaway Jr., and Larissa McManaway, 36312 Lime Bank Road, to Brian K. McManaway Sr. and Larissa D. McManaway, exempt, property transferred to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Albert J. Campbell III, Unassigned, 20232 Harble Road and 213.8879 acres, to Albert James Campbell III, trustee, exempt, property transferred to a trustee of a trust, when the grantor of the trust has reserved an unlimited power to revoke the trust.

• Kevin E. Farmer, 13312 Jake Tom Road, to Adam and Cathy Bowman, $355,000.

• Joshua R. and Richard H. Devore, and Jennifer Michelle Roberts, 10911 Payne Road, to J.R.W. Devore, R.H. Devore, and Jennifer Michelle Roberts, exempt, property transferred to confirm or correct a deed previously executed and recorded.

• J.R.W. Devore, R.H. Devore, and Jennifer Michelle Roberts, 10911 Payne Road, to Joshua Robert Walter Devore and Richard Heath Devore, $183,333.

• Ian Kupferberg and A. Rushmore, 31067 Ilesboro Road, to MFK Properties, LLC, exempt, property transferred to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Jason M. Richmond, 13986 Hack St., to Joseph M. Byers, $5,000.

• Jeffrey and Shani Kornmiller, 0.3158 acres, state Route 664, St. Rt. 664, to Mary K. Koch, $6,000.

• Jeffrey L. and Shani Kornmiller, co-trustees, 0.3158 acres, state Route 664, to Jeffrey and Shani Kornmiller, exempt, property transferred to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Gaurav Sharma, 20980 Big Pine Road, to 20980 Big Pine Road, LLC, exempt, property transferred to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Richard A. Thompson and Ramona Giderof, 5623 Edgehill Circle, to D. Kay Hebblethwaite, $280,000.

• Janelle Jones, 0.55 acres, to Edward and Daniela Frederick, $25,000.

• Ethos WKG HH Partners LLC, Lot 1, 19102, 19177 and 19297 Strong Road, to Cave Creek Development LLC, $750,000.

• Florence L. Watkins and Robert Watkins, trustee, 12.8903 acres, to Robin Lee Watkins, exempt, property transferred to a trustee of a trust, when the grantor of the trust has reserved an unlimited power to revoke the trust..

• Gary Cook, 45653 Long St., to Craig and Michael Cook, and Robert Fellerton, exempt, property transferred pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order.

These property transfer records were compiled from data provided by the Hocking County Auditor’s office. A Logan Daily News editor formatted this list, with the help of an artificial intelligence tool.