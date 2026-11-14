LOGAN — Over 200 people turned out Tuesday evening to attend an open house at Chieftain Elementary School, held by the Ohio Department of Transportation to share information and gather citizen input on a major highway safety improvement project that’s planned for a section of US 33 in Hocking County.

A main driver of the project, as explained by Bryan Newell of the consulting firm Environmental Design Group, is the high number of crashes that take place on the stretch of 33 that runs from the Fairfield/Hocking county line to Chieftain Drive (state Route 180) in Hocking County.

“A couple years ago, ODOT was able to secure some money to look at the crashes that were occurring throughout this corridor, and they asked us to help do an analysis of that crash history,” Newell recounted. “So we have a process where we look at three years of crash data, do a bunch of analysis, and come up with different types (of crashes) that were occurring. There were 256 crashes in that three-four year period with a 36% injury rate.”

ODOT’s overall strategy to address this safety issue is to reduce the number of places where vehicles are more likely to collide by separating local traffic from traffic that’s traveling through on the highway, turning this section of 33 into a limited access highway. This will entail a number of changes that include removing all existing intersections, installing roundabouts at key intersections, constructing about seven miles of new access roads on both sides of the highway, putting in a new interchange at Rockbridge, making changes to the state Route 180 interchange, and relocating Buck Run.

“Some of the things that we can do to make it better... are separating the traffic that is trying to do local things with the traffic that’s just trying to get through here,” Newell explained. “And one of the ways to do that is to take out all of the at-grade crossings along the corridor and replace them with more of an interchange style situation, which then allows us to consolidate all those kind of lower volume access points into one centralized point that is designed to safely handle that type of traffic.” (An at-grade crossing is one where a road meets another route at the same elevation, instead of using an overpass or underpass.)

But reducing the number of access points to the highway, Newell said, “obviously creates a problem with, how do you get your house. So to solve that problem, we’re going to put in new roads on either side of 33 that will basically act like a rural state highway or state road that will then allow you to access your driveways and your businesses and everything else, just kind of normally like you would when 33, back in the day, was only two lanes.”

Another change called for in the plan, he said, is installation of a new bridge at Clear Creek, as well as “new bridges put in place to replace the existing ones that are kind of falling apart.”

Matthew First, a planning engineer for ODOT and manager of the project, went on to explain that according to its tentative schedule, the project has just entered its engineering and detailed design phase. If all goes according to schedule, the agency will begin right-of-way acquisition and utility coordination in 2028, with construction to take place in 2030-2031.

First offered a caveat that “the project does not have secured construction funding, so our timeline to actually construct the project is still a little bit up in the air. But as we develop the project, our intent is to be ready in 2030 for construction.”

The estimated budget for the project is $149.8 million for construction, and $4 million for acquiring rights of way, for a total of $153.8 million.

Though information on the project was provided verbally by Newell and First, they stressed that all the information they shared was also available on visual displays set up about the room. ODOT personnel were also on hand to answer questions, including questions about what a property owner can expect if the agency needs to acquire their land for the highway safety project. Printed information available at the open house included documents on ODOT’s Relocation Assistance Program for those whose property is acquired.

Those who attended the open house were urged to offer their feedback, and provided with multiple avenues to do so, including boxes on site for written comments, QR codes that could be scanned to take them to a comment site. Comments should be submitted by Dec. 10, 2026 on the project website, or via email, phone, or mail to:

Matthew First, P.E.

Planning Engineer

ODOT District 10

338 Muskingum Drive

Marietta, OH 45750

Phone: (740) 568-3945

Email: Matthew.First@dot.ohio.gov

Detailed maps of the project are also available at the project website at https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/travel/projects/us-33-safety.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com