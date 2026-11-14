COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio has awarded public safety grants to 17 organizations across the state to support safety education, training and community programs. These include a grant to the Hocking Valley Community Hospital Foundation in Hocking County.

Funded by the NiSource Charitable Foundation, the grants range from $500 to $5,000 and support initiatives including first responder training, fire prevention, CPR and first aid education, water rescue training and other community safety programs.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority at Columbia Gas, and our ongoing support of these critical organizations forms a partnership that promotes the safety of our customers and communities,” said Columbia Gas of Ohio President and COO Bob Heidorn. “We’re proud to support these organizations and the important work they’re doing to help make communities across Ohio safer.”

The 2026 Public Safety Grant recipients are:

• Columbiana County CERT Association: Community First Aid Programs

• Crooksville Fireman Association: Swift and Flood Water Rescue Training

• East Springfield Fire Department (Amsterdam Community Church of God): Community Lifesaver & Safety Initiative

• Fairfield County Fire Chiefs Association: County-wide Diver Certification Training

• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Foundation: Community CPR, AED & First Aid Preparedness Initiative

• Jefferson Township Firefighters Association: Fire Prevention Education for School-age Students

• Law Enforcement Foundation: Police Executive Leadership and Management Training Series

• Legacy of Honor: First Responder Resiliency & Safety Education Initiative

• Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department: Emergency Responder Training Network Upgrade Project

• Marion Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association: Youth Safety and Basic Needs Outreach Program

• North Ridgeville Firefighters Community Fund: Fire and Life Safety Education Program

• Ohio Special Response Team: Water Search and Rescue Training and Community Education Program

• OR&W Fireman’s Association: Firefighter Accountability Tag System and Training

• Perrysburg Township Fire & EMS: Community Fire and Life Safety Education Program

• Stark County Sheriff’s Office (Target One Ministries Inc.): School Resource Officer Professional Development

• Upper Arlington Fire Department (Upper Arlington Community Foundation): Carbon Monoxide Prevention and Home Safety Program

• Worthington Township Firefighters Association: Safety Town Fire Prevention Education Program

“This grant has a simple goal: to strengthen safety education and training across Ohio,” said Community Engagement Manager Stephanie Merkle. “These organizations share Columbia’s commitment to safety, and we’re proud to support programs that can make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

Information about the Public Safety Grant is shared throughout Columbia Gas of Ohio’s 60-county service area. A committee of Columbia employees reviews applications based on established grant criteria, with a focus on programs that advance public safety education and training.

For more information, visit Columbia Gas of Ohio’s Public Safety Grant page at https://www.columbiagasohio.com/our-company/about-us/columbia-cares/public-safety-grant.