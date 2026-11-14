LOGAN — After a round of interviews the week before, Logan City Councilman James Martin was named county communications director during the Hocking County Commissioners meeting on Thursday.

The commissioners also heard from Mary Nally, Southeast Ohio regional liaison for the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC), who provided an educational brief about the organization.

Nally explained that SOPEC provides “simple, valuable and reliable public energy programs that help communities achieve their energy and sustainability goals.”

These programs act as an alternative to private for-profit energy brokers. Among these programs is community choice aggregation, which is an optional program that provides energy purchased in bulk to residents and businesses at a fixed rate. SOPEC’s public pricing program acts similarly to community choice aggregation, but is for municipal and government-owned meters.

The programs aim to improve energy affordability by making prices per kilowatt hour more competitive, as well as helping limit spikes in costs during high-demand periods.

Nally later explained that SOPEC also provides a multitude of services, such as legal services, a grants team to help communities pursue energy goals and advocacy at the state and federal levels. Notably, she spoke about community support funds, which she stated was a fund generated by money from every active meter within a community that is part of SOPEC. This money can then go towards community projects, such as solar panel installations and even a disc golf course.

She also spoke about the SolSmart and Charging Smart programs, which aim to help communities overcome hurdles to solar energy installations and electric vehicle charging stations, respectively.

The commissioners then approved a handful of appropriations, including appropriation transfers for the board of developmental disabilities, the prosecutor’s office and the auditor’s office as well as certificates of additional revenue for the auditor’s office, the Hocking Valley Community Residential Center and the commissioner’s office, which they explained was an OWDA payment.

They later received a letter from the sheriff, which requested approval for an auctioneer for their upcoming auction. The auction will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, and will mostly be sales of vehicles such as used sheriff cruisers, vehicles from the impound lot and potentially a few ambulances.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners held an executive session to discuss personnel with the clerk of courts. No decisions were made.

The commissioners also announced that there will be a series of meetings at different dates and times in the coming weeks. These include a commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m., a commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m., a commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9:30 a.m., a special commissioners’ meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, which will be followed by an organizational meeting at 9 a.m.

Email at aszczesniak@logandaily.com