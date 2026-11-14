LOGAN — The Logan Theater held its annual dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, marking one of its first celebrations inside the building since it reopened after renovations were completed in August. Attendees were able to enjoy a dinner created by the Tri-County Career Center’s culinary students as well as take part in both silent and live auctions.

During the dinner, individuals and organizations who have made meaningful contributions to the arts and culture of the Logan Theater as well as Hocking County as a whole were honored with awards.

The Dedication and Action Award, which aims to recognize an organization that is committed to the arts and creating opportunities for the community to enjoy them, was given to the Hocking Valley Community Orchestra.

The Friends of the Logan Theater Award, which aims to celebrate individuals who go above and beyond to support and create opportunities for the people and projects of the theater, was given to Kathy and Jeff Crisler, the creators of the musical “The Last Canal Boat.”

The Arts and Humanities Partners of Hocking County Award, which aims to celebrate those who enrich the community through creativity and educational experiences, was given to Bishop Educational Gardens.

Email at aszczesniak@logandaily.com