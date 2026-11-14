\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2qCdDP_1H4twXwS00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCdDP_1H4twXwS00" width="1465" height="1414" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>James Martin is the county’s new communications director.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIFRoZSBMb2dhbiBEYWlseSIsICJldmVudCI6ICJtcF9zdWJzY3JpcHRpb25fYnV0dG9uX2NsaWNrX2V2ZW50IiwgInVybCI6ICJodHRwczovL2FwZzAzLm5ld3p3YXJlLmNvbS9zczcwdjIvYWRhbXMvY29tbW9uL3RlbXBsYXRlLmpzcD9za2luPWxkbiZpbml0PXN0YXJ0JmluaXRFZGl0aW9uPUxETiIsICJtZWRpYUlkIjogMTU5NDE0NiwgInRpdGxlIjogIkphbWVzIE1hcnRpbiJ9" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>