Plaintiffs in short-term rental lawsuit ask judge to sanction defendant company

LOGAN — After 20 homeowners in a Green Township housing subdivision filed a lawsuit against a Florida company for buying a home there and turning it into a short-term rental, the company responded with a countersuit, alleging that the plaintiffs were interfering with its attempts to sell the property.

Now the plaintiffs from Brad-Mer Acres have fired back with a motion asking a judge to dismiss the counterclaim, and to sanction the defendant company for “frivolous conduct.” In filing the countersuit, the motion alleges, defendant Palm Side Paradise LLC (PSP) is trying to “bully” the homeowners.

“Because the counterclaim is not warranted under existing law and serves only to increase the cost of this litigation, Plaintiffs also request a hearing on sanctions,” the motion states.

In August 2024 PSP bought a five-bedroom house in the subdivision, turned it into a short-term rental (STR) for up to 16 guests, and began marketing it on websites such as Airbnb.com and VRBO.com.

In response, 10 residents of the subdivision filed a lawsuit in Hocking County Common Pleas Court, in which they argued that using the house as an STR violates Brad-Mer’s restrictive covenants. They also claimed that the rental was creating a nuisance.

In April 2026 Judge Jason Despetorich dismissed the complaint, because it had not included as parties all the Brad-Mer residents who would be affected by the outcome of the litigation. In September a second lawsuit was filed, including as plaintiffs all the homeowners in the section of the subdivision where the converted rental is located.

In its counterclaim filed in October, PSP alleged that the plaintiffs were engaging in tortious interference with business relations. The company claimed that it has “a prospective business relationship with an as yet unnamed buyer” for the STR property; that the plaintiffs knew about this, having mentioned it in their new lawsuit; and that they were “interfering or attempting to interfere with the consummation of the business relationship” between PSP and this potential buyer, whom the lawsuit refers to as “John Doe.”

Now the plaintiffs have responded, suggesting that PSP has come nowhere near establishing a basis for its tortious interference claim, and should be sanctioned for filing it.

They note that the only evidence PSP has offered for the existence of a business relationship is its reference to “an as yet unnamed buyer,” and that the only action they are alleged to have taken to scuttle the supposed business deal is the filing of a lawsuit meant to protect their property rights, an action they say was “proper as a matter of law.”

They add that if PSP is claiming that they filed a baseless lawsuit in order to interfere with the company’s business dealings, this could be the basis for a claim of malicious civil prosecution — but to prevail on that claim would require that the lawsuit come out in the homeowners’ favor, and that property be seized from PSP, neither of which has happened.

The motion asks Judge Despetorich to dismiss PSP’s counterclaim with prejudice, and to schedule a hearing on whether to sanction the company by ordering it to pay the homeowners’ court costs, reasonable attorney fees, and expenses.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com