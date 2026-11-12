Area Agency on Aging District 7 receives funding to strengthen addiction prevention, treatment, recovery, and community resilience across Ohio

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was recently informed that it has been approved for grant funding from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation to support its efforts to address substance use disorders and strengthen prevention, treatment, recovery, and community resilience initiatives. With the grant award approved, the AAA7 looks forward to finalizing its grant agreement and putting these funds to work in the community.

Funding will go toward “Pathways for Kinship Kids,” a program to support grandparents who are raising grandchildren impacted by substance use disorders. The assistance will help cover the cost of school clothing and supplies, as well as fees, uniforms, and equipment needed for children to participate in extracurricular activities. AAA7 was awarded grant funding for OneOhio’s Regions 9 and 10 that together covers all ten counties in the AAA7’s district as well as additional counties. Region 9 consists of the following counties: Adams, Brown, Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, Ross and Scioto; while Region 10 consists of the following counties: Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs and Vinton.

The grant is part of a $45.7 million regional grant funding opportunity awarded by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation as part of its mission to strengthen addiction prevention, treatment, recovery, and community resilience across Ohio. This is the second round of regional grants distributed by the Foundation. The grant funding comes from 55 percent of the funds the state is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of its role in the national opioid epidemic.

The grant awarded to the AAA7 reflects the Foundation’s commitment to supporting organizations on the front lines of addressing substance use disorder. These investments strengthen community-driven prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts that help build healthier, more resilient communities across Ohio.

“The AAA7 is an example of the dedicated, top-notch organizations working across Ohio every day to help individuals, families, and communities impacted by substance use disorder,” said Alisha Nelson, Executive Director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation. “These new grant awards build on the momentum of our first cycle and represents another powerful opportunity for Ohioans to come together and create lasting change,” Nelson said. “With these investments, we can expand hope, strengthen recovery, and equip our local organizations on the frontlines with the tools they need to help more individuals and families heal.”

Grant recipients are selected through a rigorous, locally-driven review process that prioritizes evidence-informed strategies to address substance use disorder. Regional volunteers, the OneOhio Expert Panel, and the Foundation’s Board of Directors work together to ensure funding decisions reflect community needs while maintaining transparency and accountability.

This second grant cycle builds on the success of the Foundation’s inaugural grant cycle, which awarded more than $45 million over 240 projects across Ohio. These investments supported a wide range of evidence-informed initiatives, including youth prevention programs, school-based mental health services, recovery housing, treatment expansion, post-overdose reach, and behavioral health workforce development.

A complete list of Regional Grant Cycle 2 recipients can be found at https://www.oneohiofoundation.com/regionalgrantcycle2

Organizations and groups interested in future funding opportunities can visit OneOhioFoundations.com/Grants to learn more and sign up to receive updates on upcoming grant cycles.

About the OneOhio Recovery Foundation

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation created under the leadership of Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost, and other state and local leaders, with the mission of advancing Ohio’s addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts now and into the future. The Foundation is governed by a 29-member board from across Ohio and is funded by 55 percent of settlement funds that Ohio is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of its role in the national opioid epidemic. Funds support local efforts to prevent and combat addiction and are also invested to support those efforts for the long term.

About the Area Agency on Aging District 7

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance. Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.