Ohio communities receive nearly $11.1 million for infrastructure improvements, essential services

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced 49 communities will receive nearly $11.1 million to improve local infrastructure, enhance public facilities, and support essential services for Ohioans.

Funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Allocation Program, this funding will assist communities in completing a variety of infrastructure improvements and public services aimed at spurring economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

Eligible infrastructure improvement projects include street repairs, sidewalk improvements, parks and recreation facilities, water and sewer line replacements, and community centers. Public service projects include funding for programs such as Meals on Wheels, health and wellness, and housing and homelessness assistance.

“Whether it’s a reliable water system, a safe route to school, or a meal delivered to an older neighbor, these investments support the things Ohioans count on every day,” said Director Mihalik. “We’re helping our local champions meet those needs and improve the quality of life for the people who call their communities home.”

Cities and counties considered U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development non-entitlement communities are eligible to apply for funds biennially. Ohio’s 100 eligible communities are divided between even and odd years of funding, with 51 communities receiving a total of nearly $11 million in the last round of allocations.

Short summaries of each grant can be found below. These summaries were compiled by the Department of Development. Those with detailed questions about a project should contact the entity receiving the grant. Those with general questions about the program should contact Brian Bohnert, chief communications officer for the Department of Development, at Brian.Bohnert@development.ohio.gov.

• Allen County will receive $226,000 to reconstruct streets in the village of Lafayette. The project will benefit 385 people.

• The City of Ashtabula (Ashtabula County) will receive $150,000 to improve a parking facility with a new asphalt surface, pavement markings, and lighting. The project will benefit 17,830 people.

• Athens County will receive $212,000 to reconstruct streets in the villages of Glouster and Trimble. The projects will benefit 765 people.

• The City of Athens (Athens County) will receive $150,000 to improve sidewalk accessibility along Court and West State streets.

• Belmont County will receive $288,000 to install playground equipment in the village of Barnesville and demolish dilapidated residential structures throughout the county.

• Clark County will receive $288,000 to reconstruct streets in Springfield Township and restore a drainage channel in Bethel Township. The projects will benefit 2,225 people.

• Columbiana County will receive $476,000 to improve streets in Salem, Columbiana, and Wellsville. The projects will benefit approximately 4,275 people.

• Darke County will receive $234,000 to improve flood and drainage facilities in the village of Ansonia and sidewalks in the village of Hollansburg. The projects will benefit 1,280 people.

• The City of Defiance (Defiance County) will receive $150,000 to replace a deteriorating playground with new accessible playground equipment. The project will benefit 925 people.

• The City of Delaware (Delaware County) will receive $162,000 to improve streets and accessibility in the Noble Street neighborhood. The project will benefit 1,880 people.

• Erie County will receive $180,000 to support food deliveries to low-income individuals and families through OHGo Care and Share and emergency housing assistance for individuals and families experiencing homelessness through Volunteers of America.

• Fairfield County will receive $406,000 to purchase an accessible van for the Salvation Army, improve a sanitary sewer lift station in the village of Amanda, and improve waterlines in the village of Baltimore. The projects will benefit more than 4,000 people.

• The City of Xenia (Greene County) will receive $164,000 to replace sidewalks along a portion of West Main Street. The project will benefit 25,700 people.

• Guernsey County will receive $214,000 to replace curbs and improve streets in the village of Pleasant City and the community of Derwent. The projects will benefit 500 people.

• The City of Findlay (Hancock County) will receive $242,000 to replace a section of the retaining wall on the Main Street Bridge over the Blanchard River. The project will benefit 39,340 people.

• Henry County will receive $150,000 to improve parks in the villages of Hamler and Holgate. The projects will benefit 605 people.

• Highland County will receive $228,000 to improve the Highland County Senior Citizens Center by repairing its parking lot and sidewalks, installing security equipment and lighting, replacing heating and cooling equipment, and upgrading its phone system.

• Holmes County will receive $168,000 to improve drainage facilities in the village of Glenmont and replace windows at the Holmes County Home. The projects will benefit more than 300 people.

• Huron County will receive $176,000 to install an accessible entrance at the county administration building and replace fire hydrants throughout the village of New London. The projects will benefit more than 2,500 people.

• The City of Norwalk (Huron County) will receive $150,000 to replace an aging water main and install new service connections, fire hydrants, and ramps along Manahan Avenue. The project will benefit 770 people.

• Jefferson County will receive $206,000 to improve streets in Steubenville Township and the village of Mount Pleasant. The projects will benefit more than 1,000 people.

• Knox County will receive $156,000 to improve storm sewers in the village of Danville and install an accessible entrance at a public facility in Berlin Township. The projects will benefit more than 1,100 people.

• The City of Mount Vernon (Knox County) will receive $150,000 to construct a sidewalk along Pleasant Street, including grading to improve pedestrian access between the neighborhood and Pleasant Street Elementary School. The project will benefit 505 people.

• Lucas County will receive $490,000 to support senior meal deliveries through the Area Office on Aging, replace curb ramps in the city of Oregon, improve parks in Spencer Township, and complete home modifications for seniors throughout the county.

• Madison County will receive $188,000 to improve the wastewater treatment plant in the village of South Solon and parks in the village of Midway.

• Mahoning County will receive $656,000 to rehabilitate streets and improve sidewalks and wastewater infrastructure in Sebring, Lowellville, and Goshen Township. The projects will benefit 3,365 people.

• Marion County will receive $150,000 to improve streets in the village of Caledonia. The project will benefit 665 people.

• Medina County will receive $506,000 to improve sidewalks and a parking lot at the county senior home, replace sidewalks in the village of Lodi, and install an accessible walking path at Camp Paradise. Funding will also support accessible sidewalks at Bird Park and emergency mortgage, rental, and utility assistance for seniors in the city of Wadsworth.

• Meigs County will receive $150,000 to support eligible Community Development Block Grant projects throughout the county.

• The City of Troy (Miami County) will receive $150,000 to improve accessibility near Troy High School and update heating and cooling equipment at the Lincoln Community Center. The projects will benefit 1,320 people.

• Monroe County will receive $150,000 to replace fire hydrants in Sardis and purchase fire protection and emergency response equipment for the Sardis Volunteer Fire Department and the Graysville Community Volunteer Fire Department in Washington Township. The projects will benefit more than 800 people.

• Morrow County will receive $194,000 to improve water facilities in the village of Mount Gilead. The project will benefit 3,345 people.

• Muskingum County will receive $248,000 to resurface sections of four roads in the village of Frazeysburg. The project will benefit 1,235 people.

• Noble County will receive $150,000 to improve parks in the village of Summerfield and install an accessible restroom facility in the village of Belle Valley. The projects will benefit more than 300 people.

• Ottawa County will receive $147,500 to purchase an accessible vehicle for the Ottawa County Veterans Service Office and support senior health clinics throughout the county.

• Paulding County will receive $150,000 to reconstruct streets in the village of Antwerp and replace waterlines in the village of Paulding. The projects will benefit 4,890 people.

• Pickaway County will receive $278,000 to improve the Tarlton Community Center in the village of Tarlton. The project will benefit 261 people.

• Portage County will receive $606,000 to improve the Skeels-Mathews Community Center in Ravenna, install a chair lift at the Freedom Township historical museum, and install waterlines in the city of Ravenna. Funding will also support a new sidewalk and mowing services for seniors in the city of Streetsboro. The projects will benefit more than 13,000 people.

• Preble County will receive $162,000 to improve water facilities in the village of Camden. The project will benefit 1,170 people.

• Scioto County will receive $274,000 to support Shawnee State Universityʼs Golden Bears Program and improve accessibility at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

• The City of Tiffin (Seneca County) will receive $150,000 to install new playground equipment at Heavenly Park. The project will benefit 490 people.

• Shelby County will receive $150,000 to replace sidewalks in the village of Anna and install water facilities at the Fair Haven Shelby County Home. The projects will benefit more than 300 people.

• The City of Niles (Trumbull County) will receive $150,000 to replace and expand waterlines in the Carnegie-Belle Terre neighborhood. The project will benefit 1,905 people.

• Union County will receive $150,000 to improve streets and parks in the village of Milford Center. The projects will benefit 1,015 people.

• The City of Marysville (Union County) will receive $150,000 to construct sidewalks and curb ramps along West Third Street and Grand Avenue, including storm sewer relocation and related landscaping. The project will benefit 500 people.

• Van Wert County will receive $150,000 to replace cast iron waterlines and fire hydrants and install water valves in the village of Willshire. The project will benefit 345 people.

• The City of Wooster (Wayne County) will receive $150,000 to expand the WAYGO program, which provides free or reduced-fare transportation for seniors and people with disabilities. The project will benefit nearly 340 people.

• Wood County will receive $310,000 to support home accessibility modifications through The Ability Center, improve sidewalks and streets in the village of Custar, and improve sewers in the village of Portage. The projects will benefit more than 300 people.

• Wyandot County will receive $150,000 to improve the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.