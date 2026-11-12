Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Thursday, Nov. 12

• Hocking County Commissioners meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Benton Township Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Community Center.

• Good Hope Township Trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Monday, Nov. 16

• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC building meeting room.

• Logan-Hocking Local School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

• Green Township Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township building,35005 Linton Road, Logan.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

• South Central Ohio Job & Family Services Executive Committee Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Ross County Office, 475 Western Ave., Chillicothe.

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Thursday, Nov. 19

• Marion Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road.

Monday, Nov. 23

• Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council Executive Committee virtual meeting, 10 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss SOPEC’s grant program statuses, organizational programs and policies, and other related matters. The public may join or view the meeting via the SOPEC website at www.sopec-oh.gov/general-assembly.

• Good Hope Township Trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

• Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council Finance and Administration Committee virtual meeting, 10 a.m.. The purpose of this meeting is to review the SOPEC budget, accounting, personnel, and related matters. The public may join or view the meeting via the SOPEC website at www.sopec-oh.gov/general-assembly.

• Good Hope Township Trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

• Perry Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Monday, Nov. 30

• Laurel Township Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Gibisonville gym.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District meeting, 6 p.m., Soil & Water Conservation Room, 148 North Homer Ave. Logan.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

• The Buckeye Hills Regional Advisory Council meeting, 11 a.m., Buckeye Hills office, 2585 Glendale Road, Marietta, Ohio.

• Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting, 5:30 p.m., HMHA office, 33601 Pine Ridge Drive, Logan.

Thursday, Dec. 10

• Good Hope Township Trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.