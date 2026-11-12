Mingo Park to be rehabilitated, e-bike regulation legislation introduced.

LOGAN — At Logan City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fraunfelter announced that rehabilitation will begin at Mingo Park in 2027, and that the city has about $750,000 to work with.

“As soon as possible, we will start on Mingo Park next year,” he said.

Later in the meeting, the council spoke more about Mingo Park, saying that a few improvements, such as new fencing, have already been made to the park.

Fraunfelter also told the council that there is a possibility of Kachelmacher Park being able to receive $150,000 for upgrades through a grant applied for by county land bank Executive Director Jessica Matheny. The grant, if received, will provide up to $75,000 for upgrades, and will require a match from either the city, the county or both.

He also mentioned that the CIC and the city have been working together to put together a package of possible incentives to attract manufacturers. Additionally, he stated that there has been a rumor that Stewart Glass, a solar glass manufacturer that recently moved to Logan, may be relocating, and that they must sit down with the company to have a conversation about the future of the company in Hocking County.

Later in the meeting, the city council introduced legislation to regulate electronic bikes.

Proposed Ordinance no. 129, which will apply to “electric bicycles and low-speed micro-mobility devices,” requires riders 18 and under to wear a helmet, as opposed to the state law mandating helmets for riders 16 and under. It also requires that lights are in the front and the back, and that only children under the age of 12 may ride on sidewalks.

However, the ordinance would also eliminate bicycle licensing and registration. Currently, the legislation has not been passed.

This also comes after an accident that occurred last week involving an e-bike. Reportedly, a person was struck on an e-bike by a local resident in their car. The accident resulted in an injury.

The council also spoke about fire suppression throughout the city. Due to the nature of the project, setting up a fire suppression system would cost between $12 million and $15 million in downtown Logan alone.

Later, the city council passed some pieces of emergency legislation, including Ordinance no. 122, which authorized the mayor and service director to enter into a license agreement between ODNR and the city of Logan for a lift station project in the Lake Logan area.

They also passed Ordinance no. 123, which appropriates $22,989 from the capital improvement fund in order to purchase equipment for snow removal on the street this winter. Later they passed Ordinance no. 124, which appropriated $6,000 from the recreation fund, which will pay for additional wage expenses accrued this year.

After this they approved Ordinance no. 125, which appropriated $3,000 from the water works fund, which will pay for a miscalculation in the budget. Ordinance no. 126 and Ordinance no. 127, both of which were similar to Ordinance no. 125, were also passed.

Once the emergency legislation was passed, the council passed Ordinance no. 110, which appropriated $11,330 from the general fund. They also passed Ordinance no. 111, which appropriated $2,668 from the water works fund; Ordinance no. 112, which appropriated $3,316 from the sewer fund; Ordinance no. 113, which appropriated $118,000 from the storm water utility fund and Ordinance no. 115, which appropriated the sum of $58,000 from the water works fund.

Later, they passed Ordinance no. 116, which amends Ordinance no. 50, 2026, by changing the subsection entitled “Yard Waste” to subsection 153.33. Finally, they passed Ordinance no. 117, which amends Ordinance no. 51, 2026, by changing the subsection entitled “Native Plant Pollinator Garden Ordinance” to subsection 153.34.

Email at aszczesniak@logandaily.com