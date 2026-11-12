Ohio Inspector General investigation leads to indictment of three former ODJFS employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Aug. 22, 2024, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) referred an allegation of wrongdoing to the Office of the Ohio Inspector General involving TEKsystems subcontractor Ferris Johnson. During the investigation, investigators determined Johnson manipulated identity verification and program eligibility issues to improperly release previously denied Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits to ineligible claimants. Additionally, investigators discovered numerous connections between Johnson and Tosha Williams who was also a TEKsystems subcontractor. An audit trail review was performed of Williams’ actions and investigators determined that she, too, manipulated and improperly reconciled eligibility issues on claims without obtaining the required documentation. Investigators determined that the actions of Johnson, Williams and an additional TEKsystems subcontractor, Kenya Carter, resulted in the improper release of $3,280,690 in benefit funds related to 248 PUA claims.

Investigators obtained and analyzed William’s Cash App records and other related records to determine whether there were any connections between Johnson, Williams, Carter and the claimants. From their analysis of these records, investigators identified two co-conspirators, Toya Brown, and Malaysia Brown. Investigators discovered Williams would request and receive electronic payment kickbacks via Cash App in exchange for releasing improper claims referred by Toya and Malaysia Brown. Additionally, investigators found that Williams accessed and manipulated her own claim and multiple other claims that belonged to her relatives and friends. The findings of this investigation were forwarded by the Office of the Ohio Inspector General to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for their consideration.

On November 9, 2026, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Ferris Johnson, Tosha Williams, Malaysia Brown, Toya Brown, and Kenya Carter for various criminal offenses including Theft, Tampering with Records, Telecommunications Fraud, and Money Laundering.

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased unemployment of millions of Americans, Congress passed various programs to address the crisis, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. The PUA program expanded and loosened eligibility unemployment requirements for recipients. Consequently, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), the agency responsible for distributing PUA benefits in Ohio, received an unprecedented number of unemployment compensation claims. This increase in claims necessitated ODJFS to hire intermittent and temporary contracted workers to process the claims. In fiscal year 2021, ODJFS disbursed approximately $7.6 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits and later, ODJFS identified millions of dollars of the disbursals as fraudulent. To address the rampant fraud connected to the PUA program, an investigative group was established that consisted of the Office of the Ohio Inspector General, Ohio State Highway Patrol, United States Department of Labor — Office of Inspector General, and ODJFS.

Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file numbers 2024-CA00020 and 2025-CA00005 are available at: https://watchdog.ohio.

Submitted by the Office of the Ohio Inspector General