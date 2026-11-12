Three things to know

Concert to fight hunger. The Hocking Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Logan Theater. The concert will double as an opportunity to collect food for those in need, as admission to the show is a nonperishable food item. Learn more on page A2.

Chieftain football wins honors. Following the 2026 football season, the Logan Chieftains football program earned major recognition across the Ohio Capital Conference Buckeye Division, placing six standouts on the postseason all-conference teams. Learn more on page A3.

Agency receives grant for addressing substance abuse. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 has been approved for grant funding from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation to support its efforts to address substance use disorders. Learn more on page B1.