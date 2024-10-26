Council hears latest on pending downtown makeover

LOGAN — Tuesday evening’s meeting of city council brought some notable updates for the upcoming renovation of downtown Logan through the Appalachian Community Grant Program (ACGP).

Ordinance 67 and Resolution 41, both pieces of emergency legislation that were passed, dealt with the receipt of $693,810 from Ross County, the lead applicant on Logan’s ACGP request. It is the first part of the over $14 million windfall Logan received from the state to revitalize its downtown.

Resolution 41 lays out clearly what the funds will be used for.

“The project consists of sidewalk reconstruction improvements to Main Street from High Street to Spring Street and from Mulberry Street to Walnut Street,” the legislation reads. It includes lifting upgrades on Main from Hunter Street to Spring Street and Mulberry to Orchard, “including curb, curb ramps, and pavement planing.”

In his report, Mayor Greg Fraunfelter shed light on the timeline for this work and other upgrades to downtown Logan.

Work is due to begin somewhere between May and June of next year, and continue through September 2026. Among the changes in store are an overhaul of Worthington Park: “The old gazebo is coming down,” Fraunfelter said.

Rather than closing off Market Street to car traffic permanently, the plan is to install retractable ballards that will allow for temporary closures for events, including farmer’s markets.

Councilman Mike Berry asked whether city council would have continual input on the design of the project, which Fraunfelter affirmed.

Among the notable short-term consequences will be the relocation of annual downtown festivals. Bigfoot Fest is already set to take place at the county fairgrounds in 2025 and 2026; in response to an inquiry from Councilman James Martin, the mayor said that the Washboard Fest “will probably have to (move), too.”

As of last city council meeting, the Logan Daily News reported that the engineering firm ABM Industries, based out of Pittsburgh, claimed that the city of Logan owed them roughly $48,000 for preliminary engineering. At the time, Councilman Jim Robinson noted that the city was waiting on an itemized bill and the results of its work before paying the bill.

Tuesday, council heard first readings on two pieces of legislation to pay for that work: about $36,000 from the capital improvements fund, and another $12,000 from the sewer fund.

According to Robinson, while council awaits the engineering work before it will pay the bill, ABM will not hand over the work until the bill is paid — creating, perhaps, some Cold War standoff theatrics.

Also on Tuesday, council heard first reading on a piece of legislation from the streets and alleys committee. If passed, Ordinance 68 will put into affect a administrative citation penalty for trash haulers operating within city limits without following the city’s new regulations, passed by council last year.

On the topic of trash, council also heard first reading on the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District management plan, which must be renewed every five years.

Both the cities of Logan and Athens, as well as the two county commissions and jurisdictions across the counties making up 60% of the total population, must pass the plan in order for it to take affect.

As part of the plan, fees for trash haulers at the landfill will increase, generally from $4 per ton to $7. This came after the Hocking County Commissioners rejected the idea of a parcel fee on landowners back in July, in response to significant public opposition.

