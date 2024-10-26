Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Logan Daily News

    Council hears latest on pending downtown makeover

    By RICHARD MORRIS LOGAN DAILY NEWS REPORTER,

    2 days ago

    LOGAN — Tuesday evening’s meeting of city council brought some notable updates for the upcoming renovation of downtown Logan through the Appalachian Community Grant Program (ACGP).

    Ordinance 67 and Resolution 41, both pieces of emergency legislation that were passed, dealt with the receipt of $693,810 from Ross County, the lead applicant on Logan’s ACGP request. It is the first part of the over $14 million windfall Logan received from the state to revitalize its downtown.

    Resolution 41 lays out clearly what the funds will be used for.

    “The project consists of sidewalk reconstruction improvements to Main Street from High Street to Spring Street and from Mulberry Street to Walnut Street,” the legislation reads. It includes lifting upgrades on Main from Hunter Street to Spring Street and Mulberry to Orchard, “including curb, curb ramps, and pavement planing.”

    In his report, Mayor Greg Fraunfelter shed light on the timeline for this work and other upgrades to downtown Logan.

    Work is due to begin somewhere between May and June of next year, and continue through September 2026. Among the changes in store are an overhaul of Worthington Park: “The old gazebo is coming down,” Fraunfelter said.

    Rather than closing off Market Street to car traffic permanently, the plan is to install retractable ballards that will allow for temporary closures for events, including farmer’s markets.

    Councilman Mike Berry asked whether city council would have continual input on the design of the project, which Fraunfelter affirmed.

    Among the notable short-term consequences will be the relocation of annual downtown festivals. Bigfoot Fest is already set to take place at the county fairgrounds in 2025 and 2026; in response to an inquiry from Councilman James Martin, the mayor said that the Washboard Fest “will probably have to (move), too.”

    As of last city council meeting, the Logan Daily News reported that the engineering firm ABM Industries, based out of Pittsburgh, claimed that the city of Logan owed them roughly $48,000 for preliminary engineering. At the time, Councilman Jim Robinson noted that the city was waiting on an itemized bill and the results of its work before paying the bill.

    Tuesday, council heard first readings on two pieces of legislation to pay for that work: about $36,000 from the capital improvements fund, and another $12,000 from the sewer fund.

    According to Robinson, while council awaits the engineering work before it will pay the bill, ABM will not hand over the work until the bill is paid — creating, perhaps, some Cold War standoff theatrics.

    Also on Tuesday, council heard first reading on a piece of legislation from the streets and alleys committee. If passed, Ordinance 68 will put into affect a administrative citation penalty for trash haulers operating within city limits without following the city’s new regulations, passed by council last year.

    On the topic of trash, council also heard first reading on the Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District management plan, which must be renewed every five years.

    Both the cities of Logan and Athens, as well as the two county commissions and jurisdictions across the counties making up 60% of the total population, must pass the plan in order for it to take affect.

    As part of the plan, fees for trash haulers at the landfill will increase, generally from $4 per ton to $7. This came after the Hocking County Commissioners rejected the idea of a parcel fee on landowners back in July, in response to significant public opposition.

    Email at rmorris@logandaily.com

    Related Search

    Downtown renovationAppalachian community grantCity Council decisionsUrban DevelopmentLogan daily newsPublic opinion

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Donia N Jim Rowe
    1d ago
    front street all the way to the 328 light could use a paving and some clearer white and yellow lines.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Operation Christmas Child
    The Logan Daily News13 days ago
    Beth Hackney
    The Logan Daily News18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Wayne National Forest hosts tribal representatives, regional heritage program managers
    The Logan Daily News16 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Wayne National Forest interagency liaison recognized for contributions to Ohio forestry
    The Logan Daily News2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy