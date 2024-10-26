Ohio Interagency Liaison Jarel Bartig (second from right) is recognized for her contributions to forestry advancement in the state at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ (ODNR) Forest of Honor Induction in Zaleski State Forest, Sept. 26, 2024. Bartig is joined by (from left to right) Ohio State Conservationist John Wilson, State Forester Dan Balser and Wayne National Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. A white oak tree was planted in Bartig’s honor.