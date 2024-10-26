Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Logan Daily News

    Interagency liaison

    By SUBMITTED,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8Z2U_0wMzMXsX00

    Ohio Interagency Liaison Jarel Bartig (second from right) is recognized for her contributions to forestry advancement in the state at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ (ODNR) Forest of Honor Induction in Zaleski State Forest, Sept. 26, 2024. Bartig is joined by (from left to right) Ohio State Conservationist John Wilson, State Forester Dan Balser and Wayne National Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. A white oak tree was planted in Bartig’s honor.

    Related Search

    State conservationistZaleski state forestWayne National ForestOhio StateDan BalserLee Stewart

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Wayne National Forest interagency liaison recognized for contributions to Ohio forestry
    The Logan Daily News2 days ago
    Operation Christmas Child
    The Logan Daily News13 days ago
    Beth Hackney
    The Logan Daily News18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Wayne National Forest hosts tribal representatives, regional heritage program managers
    The Logan Daily News16 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 20 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney36 minutes ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy