Athens Conservancy announces dollar for dollar matching opportunity

Athens Conservancy has announced a matching opportunity that will accelerate the impact of donors’ gifts. Every donation made to the Conservancy's Bluebell Fund will be matched dollar for dollar, thanks to a generous anonymous, private gift that makes this match possible. The Bluebell Fund is a mission-centered resource supporting the core efforts of the Conservancy, from land acquisition and preservation to land management, outreach and education, community events and guided hikes, and more. The match also applies to any donation that is not restricted to a particular use.

Here’s how it works. Now through Dec. 31, 2024, or while resources last, all donations will be matched $1 for every $1 donation made. That means a $100 donation becomes a $200 donation. A $500 donation becomes a $1,000 donation.

Matching funds available total $50,000.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity for individuals to double their impact and boost efforts to conserve land and protect beautiful natural spaces in the Athens County area,” says Donna Goodman, president of the board of directors. “We are thrilled to offer this match to donors, and are deeply grateful for the gift that makes it possible.”

Donations may be made online at AthensConservancy.org/donate or by mail by sending a check to Athens Conservancy, PO Box 2281, Athens, OH 45701.

If you have a question or would like information about giving via a stock or retirement account, please reach out to Victoria Ellwood at victoria@athensconservancy.org

Athens Conservancy protects around 3,200 acres of mostly forested land in the spectacular Appalachian foothills of southeastern Ohio, with more than 2,100 acres open to the public to explore. The nonprofit land trust maintains 12 miles of foot trails for hiking, bird-watching, and exploring, attracting visitors and boosting the local economy. Its 17 nature preserves and 13 conservation easements are nearly all in Athens County. For more, see https://www.athensconservancy.

Submitted by Athens Conservancy