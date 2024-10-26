Open in App
    Road to be closed Wednesday

    2 days ago

    The Washington Township trustees have announced that Sterling Road will be closed between Claylick Road and 21801 Sterling Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for culvert replacement.

