    Coroner finds jail inmate died of natural causes

    By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR,

    2 days ago

    ATHENS — A coroner has concluded that a Logan man who died last month while in the custody of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail succumbed to natural causes.

    Brandon W. Berry, 41, was incarcerated on charges of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving under suspension. On Sept. 27 he was transported to a hospital in Athens where he was pronounced dead.

    An autopsy was ordered, which was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.

    Based on the findings of that autopsy, Athens County Coroner Carl Ortman, M.D., has ruled that Berry died from sepsis due to peritonitis.

    Sepsis is a condition in which the body reacts systemically to a local infection by directing its infection-fighting processes against the body’s own organs, causing them to malfunction. Peritonitis is an infection or inflammation of the peritoneum, which is the tissue that lines the abdomen. It’s often the result of a burst appendix, though the autopsy report indicates that the origin of Berry’s condition is unknown.

    A toxicology screen detected the presence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in Berry’s system.

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    41 year-olds don't just die of "natural causes...." Sounds like he overdosed.
    JusMe
    2d ago
    GOD bless and rest Brandon's soul. Prayers, love and condolences to his family and loved ones. why does it matter what was in his tox report? Felt unnecessary to read in the last sentence, especially as it wasn't related to his passing.#WeDoRevover #EradicateStigma #RIH
    View all comments

