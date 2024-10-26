Commissioners again pressed on sheriff’s office pay issue

LOGAN — Hocking County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Johnson spoke before the county commissioners Thursday morning about concerns over officer pay, an issue reported in the Logan Daily News earlier this week.

“I’ve basically been trying to get (the commissioners) to understand that we need to replace people,” Johnson told the Logan Daily for that article. “There are shifts that we only have two deputies on for the entire county.”

Johnson said the pay scales for the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, for both entry- and top-level positions, come in below law enforcement agencies in nearby counties, including Athens, Fayette, Licking, Perry, and Ross counties.

This, he suggested, is causing an exodus of officers who would otherwise stay with the department.

A former detective with the agency wrote in a letter to the commissioners that “as the cost of living continued to rise, it became increasingly hard to justify not applying to departments that offered not only more money, but better benefits.”

Johnson on Thursday cited further wage statistics, saying that a sergeant at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail makes 4% more than lieutenants at the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy also cited a national average of 2.4 officers per thousand residents. The Bureau of Justice Statistics, a government agency, found in 2020 that “departments serving 1 million or more residents had 3.0 officers per 1,000 residents on average, while those serving fewer than 2,500 employed an average of 3.8 per 1,000.”

In Hocking County, to reach 2.4 officers per 1,000, Johnson said the sheriff’s office would need roughly 50 employees, rounding up. It currently has 39 full time deputies.

He also said that the department faces further strain via the millions of visitors to the Hocking Hills annually.

Johnson, speaking on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, has been lobbying the commission in the midst of the sheriff’s office’s current three-year contract with the county, signed roughly a year and a half ago.

Commissioner Michael Linton, who was excused from Thursday’s meeting, previously expressed concern that “if we make pay adjustments for one department, are we in any way obligated or expected by other departments to make pay adjustments?” He said that doing so would be “budget-busting, devastating.”

Nonetheless, Johnson pressed his point Thursday: “how low are you going to let our numbers get before you address this?” he said.

Later in the meeting, Municipal Judge Fred Moses stopped by to discuss the construction of a memorial marker honoring the late Charles Young, the third African-American in the nation to graduate from the United States Military Academy.

Young was born in 1864 to two enslaved parents, who soon escaped across the Ohio River and settled in Ripley, Ohio.

He owned a home and lived much of his life in Wilberforce, Ohio, northeast of Cincinnati, but spent time as a buffalo soldier across Cuba, Haiti, the Philippines, the western United States, and Africa. He was the first African-American colonel in the U.S. military. Young was also the first Black national park superintendent, and taught military science at Wilberforce University, an historically Black college.

In the lead-up to the United States’s entrance into World War I, Young’s extended service made him an ideal candidate for brigadier general, a title above colonel, holding authority over an entire brigade (consisting typically of around 4,000 troops).

Complaints came from military members and politicians mostly from the segregated South, and on the authority of President Woodrow Wilson, Young was declared “unfit for service” in the war, according to Moses.

In order to disprove the thinly-veiled excuse for racism, Young traveled on horseback and foot 497 miles from Wilberforce to Washington, D.C., to meet personally with Secretary of War Newton Baker. Despite the feat, Young was still turned away. In his later years, he served in charge of a military unit in Liberia, an African country established as a haven for former enslaved people.

Young is documented to have taken a short respite in an African-American community in Hocking County during his trip from Wilberforce to D.C.

To honor his stop in Hocking County, Moses last year sought and received approval from the county commissioners to have a memorial constructed. As of Thursday, it should be installed in the next month or two, with a dedication ceremony set for sometime in February or March of 2025 (March 12 is Young’s birthday).

