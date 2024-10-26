Wayne National Forest interagency liaison recognized for contributions to Ohio forestry

NELSONVILLE — The Ohio Interagency liaison, a shared USDA position, was recognized Sept. 26 for her outstanding contributions to Ohio forestry at the Forest of Honor ceremony in Zaleski State Forest.

Jarel Bartig was honored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for her contributions to advancements in Ohio forestry. Assistant Director of ODNR Steve Gray and Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser presented the award. A white oak tree was planted in Bartig’s honor following the ceremony.

Bartig currently serves with the USDA Forest Service as the Ohio Interagency Liaison, where she coordinates the Ohio Interagency Forestry Team. The ground-breaking team includes government agencies in Ohio with forestry in their mission, including all three deputy areas of the USDA Forest Service (Wayne National Forest, Northern Research Station, and State, Private and Tribal Forestry), the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Division of Forestry and Division of Wildlife), the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Ohio State University Extension, and Central State University Extension. The team’s current focus is collaboration around oak ecosystem restoration within the 17-county oak management priority area in unglaciated southeast Ohio.

Wayne National Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart credited Bartig with innovating forestry in the state.

“Ms. Bartig is part of the reason why state and federal foresters in Ohio collaborate with another about forest management and best practices. Coordinating between multiple agencies is already a complicated job, and federal and state forestry often have different processes for similar work. Her influence has created a network of subject matter experts who can inform and advise one another to effectively provide government services related to forestry and natural resource management.” Stewart said.

Prior to her position with the USDA Forest Service, Bartig worked collaboratively with partners as a representative of the Nature Conservancy in Alabama and Ohio. Bartig initiated and led the declaration of shared stewardship in Ohio, which codified the existing shared stewardship efforts between the USDA Forest Service and the ODNR Division of Forestry in 2020. She is an alumna of Auburn University.

Induction into the Forest of Honor recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations that have contributed significantly to the accomplishment of the Division of Forestry’s mission and the advancement of Ohio forestry.

For more about the Ohio Interagency Forestry Team, visit Ohio Forestry — Joint Forestry Team.

