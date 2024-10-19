Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Logan Daily News

    Moritz attorneys say prosecutors have suppressed evidence, ask judge to dismiss indictment

    By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRNk6_0wDNu04a00

    LOGAN — With the trial of former Hocking County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz having been scheduled to begin Monday, the defense on Thursday dropped something of a bombshell in the case, in the form of a motion to dismiss the indictment against Moritz on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct and rampant due process violations.

    On Friday a second defense motion was filed, renewing a request to disclose testimony from the grand jury that indicted Moritz. The judge hearing the case then filed an entry continuing the trial, to give the prosecution time to respond and allow the court to rule on the motions.

    In a 20-page motion to dismiss bolstered with multiple exhibits, defense attorneys Paul Scarsella and Olivia Rancour allege that special prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have shown a “blatant disregard for Mr. Moritz’s due process rights,” engaging in a “pattern of obstruction,” and knowingly withholding from the defense important evidence that they must have realized would support Moritz’s claims of innocence.

    “The record in this case is replete with actions on the part of the state that would violate a prosecutor’s duty to ensure that all discoverable and potentially exculpatory information has been provided,” the motion states.

    Moritz is facing charges of grand theft; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; corrupting another with drugs; tampering with evidence; unlawful transactions in weapons; forgery; and theft. After he resigned in 2023 from his job as chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, the sheriff and county prosecutor opened a joint investigation of him. When investigators searched Moritz’s home they seized a large number of items he had allegedly stolen from the sheriff’s office.

    The new defense motion alleges that the special prosecutors handling the case have had in their possession evidence that clearly suggests Moritz’s innocence of many of the charges against him, but have not informed the defense of its existence, as they are required to by law.

    Evidence the defense accuses the state of suppressing includes records obtained by the Ohio State Auditor’s office, which assisted in investigating Moritz and subpoenaed bank records and other financial information on Moritz and his wife; the defense apparently learned of the auditor’s involvement only last month through discovery.

    The defense attorneys say, however, that when they have asked the prosecution about bank records, “the Attorney General’s Office has repeatedly insisted that they have no bank records.”

    The state auditor also looked at the allegedly stolen items found in Moritz’s home, the motion says, as well as sheriff’s office purchase orders and records from a sheriff’s office credit card, was unable to identify any specific items that matched items bought with the agency’s money.

    Based on the state auditor’s findings, the defense claims, “The state cannot tie a single item removed from the house to any specific purchase order.”

    One theft charge against Moritz alleges that he stole a specific firearm that was found in his home when it was searched. the dismissal motion says that based on information from the state auditor’s report the defense got a credit card statement and records from a gun store that clearly show Moritz bought the weapon himself with his own money, and it was “never the property of the sheriff’s office.” Again, the attorneys allege, this is information the prosecutors clearly must have known, but did not share.

    In connection with charges of corrupting another with drugs and evidence tampering, the motion says, once again the prosecution would have known of exculpatory evidence, including the results of an FBI examination of a vehicle of Moritz’s, which found no evidence to support the tampering charge. “Yet the Attorney General indicted Mr. Moritz for tampering with evidence with absolutely no evidence to believe Mr. Moritz had engaged in tampering,” Scarsella and Rancour allege.

    They also note that the Athens County Prosecutor contacted the attorney general’s office to report that his office had material concerning a witness that could be exculpatory for Moritz on the corrupting charges, but that the special prosecutors never tried to contact the defense about this.

    Given all these examples and more, the defense attorneys conclude, “it is clear that this prosecution was vindictive in its entirety… Since the initial search warrant on the defendant’s home, the State of Ohio has obfuscated and obstructed the investigation and defense of this case.” They ask appointed Judge Randy Deering to dismiss the indictment.

    Email at jphillips@logandaily.com

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Jeffrey Chamberlain
    2d ago
    Anyone can be charged with a crime it doesn't mean that you are guilty. Our society has rules to protect our freedom.
    Jeffrey Chamberlain
    2d ago
    Not sure about that. Who was the prosecutor attorney from the other county. If it was Bill Archer then they have a problem he has moved from county to county because of the false and possibly unethical things he has done.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Multiple Inmates at Southern Regional Jail Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances
    Lootpress5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Woman Indicted in $3.7 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy