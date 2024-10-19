Moritz attorneys say prosecutors have suppressed evidence, ask judge to dismiss indictment

LOGAN — With the trial of former Hocking County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz having been scheduled to begin Monday, the defense on Thursday dropped something of a bombshell in the case, in the form of a motion to dismiss the indictment against Moritz on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct and rampant due process violations.

On Friday a second defense motion was filed, renewing a request to disclose testimony from the grand jury that indicted Moritz. The judge hearing the case then filed an entry continuing the trial, to give the prosecution time to respond and allow the court to rule on the motions.

In a 20-page motion to dismiss bolstered with multiple exhibits, defense attorneys Paul Scarsella and Olivia Rancour allege that special prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have shown a “blatant disregard for Mr. Moritz’s due process rights,” engaging in a “pattern of obstruction,” and knowingly withholding from the defense important evidence that they must have realized would support Moritz’s claims of innocence.

“The record in this case is replete with actions on the part of the state that would violate a prosecutor’s duty to ensure that all discoverable and potentially exculpatory information has been provided,” the motion states.

Moritz is facing charges of grand theft; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; corrupting another with drugs; tampering with evidence; unlawful transactions in weapons; forgery; and theft. After he resigned in 2023 from his job as chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, the sheriff and county prosecutor opened a joint investigation of him. When investigators searched Moritz’s home they seized a large number of items he had allegedly stolen from the sheriff’s office.

The new defense motion alleges that the special prosecutors handling the case have had in their possession evidence that clearly suggests Moritz’s innocence of many of the charges against him, but have not informed the defense of its existence, as they are required to by law.

Evidence the defense accuses the state of suppressing includes records obtained by the Ohio State Auditor’s office, which assisted in investigating Moritz and subpoenaed bank records and other financial information on Moritz and his wife; the defense apparently learned of the auditor’s involvement only last month through discovery.

The defense attorneys say, however, that when they have asked the prosecution about bank records, “the Attorney General’s Office has repeatedly insisted that they have no bank records.”

The state auditor also looked at the allegedly stolen items found in Moritz’s home, the motion says, as well as sheriff’s office purchase orders and records from a sheriff’s office credit card, was unable to identify any specific items that matched items bought with the agency’s money.

Based on the state auditor’s findings, the defense claims, “The state cannot tie a single item removed from the house to any specific purchase order.”

One theft charge against Moritz alleges that he stole a specific firearm that was found in his home when it was searched. the dismissal motion says that based on information from the state auditor’s report the defense got a credit card statement and records from a gun store that clearly show Moritz bought the weapon himself with his own money, and it was “never the property of the sheriff’s office.” Again, the attorneys allege, this is information the prosecutors clearly must have known, but did not share.

In connection with charges of corrupting another with drugs and evidence tampering, the motion says, once again the prosecution would have known of exculpatory evidence, including the results of an FBI examination of a vehicle of Moritz’s, which found no evidence to support the tampering charge. “Yet the Attorney General indicted Mr. Moritz for tampering with evidence with absolutely no evidence to believe Mr. Moritz had engaged in tampering,” Scarsella and Rancour allege.

They also note that the Athens County Prosecutor contacted the attorney general’s office to report that his office had material concerning a witness that could be exculpatory for Moritz on the corrupting charges, but that the special prosecutors never tried to contact the defense about this.

Given all these examples and more, the defense attorneys conclude, “it is clear that this prosecution was vindictive in its entirety… Since the initial search warrant on the defendant’s home, the State of Ohio has obfuscated and obstructed the investigation and defense of this case.” They ask appointed Judge Randy Deering to dismiss the indictment.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com