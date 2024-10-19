Open in App
    The Logan Daily News

    Pedestrian hit by pickup truck downtown

    2 days ago

    LOGAN — Around 5 p.m. on Thursday a 66-year-old Logan woman was hit by a pickup truck as she was crossing Mulberry Street at Hunter Street in a crosswalk. The truck was turning left from Hunter onto Mulberry.

    According to a Logan Police report, the driver of the truck told police he had not seen the woman until right before the collision because the sun was in his eyes.

    A witness reported that the woman had entered the crosswalk, stopped briefly, then continued, and that the truck had a green light.

    The woman was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital and then airlifted to Columbus due to the seriousness of her injuries. No statements were taken from her due to her condition.

    Gigi_Rodgi
    2d ago
    at 5pm the sun would ve been behind him , wouldn't it ? and did the woman not pay attention to oncoming traffic or hear anything,,? Not trying to judge but trying to replay in my head ,being a local....
