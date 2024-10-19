Pedestrian hit by pickup truck downtown

LOGAN — Around 5 p.m. on Thursday a 66-year-old Logan woman was hit by a pickup truck as she was crossing Mulberry Street at Hunter Street in a crosswalk. The truck was turning left from Hunter onto Mulberry.

According to a Logan Police report, the driver of the truck told police he had not seen the woman until right before the collision because the sun was in his eyes.

A witness reported that the woman had entered the crosswalk, stopped briefly, then continued, and that the truck had a green light.

The woman was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital and then airlifted to Columbus due to the seriousness of her injuries. No statements were taken from her due to her condition.