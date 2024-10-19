Open in App
    The Logan Daily News

    Public meetings

    2 days ago

    All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

    Monday, Oct. 21

    • Southeast Ohio Recycling Terminal Council of Governments (SORT) board meeting, 10 a.m., 35 Public Square, Nelsonville.

    • Logan-Hocking Local Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School.

    Tuesday, Oct. 22

    • Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.

    • Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

    • Green Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township office.

    Wednesday, Oct. 23

    • Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting, 5 p.m., 33601 Pine Ridge Drive, Logan.

    • Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

    Wednesday, Oct. 30

    • Buckeye Hills Regional Advisory Council meeting, 10 a.m., Buckeye Hills office, 1400 Pike St., Marietta. Meeting will include the public hearing for PY 2025 Strategic Area Plan Update.

    Thursday, Oct. 31

    • Buckeye Hills Regional Advisory Council Natural Resources Assistance Council, Fiscal Year 2025 (Round 19) committee meeting, 10 a.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council, 1400 Pike Street, Marietta. The purpose of this meeting is to rate and rank the applications that were received for Fiscal Year 2025 (Round 19).

    • Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC Building meeting room.

    • Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

    • Laurel Township trustees monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Gibisonville gym, 16190 state Route 678, Rockbridge.

    • Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.

    Tuesday, Nov. 5

    • Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District meeting, 7 p.m., Soil & Water Conservation Room, 148 North Homer Ave., Logan.

    • Saltcreek Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township building, Sam’s Creek Road.

    Thursday, Nov. 14

    • Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building, 21771 state Route 664, South Bloomingville.

    • Marion Twp Trustees meeting 7 p.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road.

