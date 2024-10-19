Open in App
    Hocking County real estate transfers

    2 days ago

    Oct. 7–11. Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

    • James L. and Barbara A. Johnston, 16435 Victory Drive, to Jarrod and Amy E. Bess, $70,000.

    • John H. and Clara E. Cavinee, 13975 Stump Run Road, to Jesse Dee Cavinee and Cecily Q. Cavinee, exempt, property transferred to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

    • James M. and Janet Sue Simmons, 29935 Rock Stull Road, to Mendy S. Collins and M. Simmons, exempt, property transferred to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and to others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

    • Melissa Carpenter and A. Miller, 830 Mohican Ave., to Andrew Miller and Nicole Dicken, $50,000.

    • Lawrence E. and Jennifer Rosendale, 0.5 acres, to Jennifer J. Rosendale, exempt, property transferred to an heir or devisee, between spouses or to a surviving spouse, from a person to himself and to others, to a surviving tenant, or on the death of a registered owner.

    • Holly and Clay Dozer, 25040 state Route 180, to Ryan Miller and Leah Schrock, $475,000.

    • John D. and Norma J. Nye, 10520 state Route 374, to Kyle A. and Amy N. Nye, exempt, property transferred to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

    • Teresa L. Biernat, 192-194 Apache Lane, to Sarah L. Schraber, trustee, $230,000.

    • William Henderson and T.M. Clark, 170 S. Spring St., to James W. and Deanna R. Caldwell, $150,000.

    • Arthur J. Moore, Jr., and Wendy Moore, 18587 Laurel St., to CC1 IH REO, LLC, exempt, property transferred on sale for delinquent taxes or assessments.

    • Charlene M. Smith, 10356 Buena Villa Road, to Nicole M. Diamond, $198,000.

    • Donna Cousins and Mark James, 194 Twilight Trail, Lost Hollow Campground, to Dottie James and Donna Cousins, exempt, property transferred pursuant to court order, to the extent that such transfer is not the result of a sale effected or completed pursuant to such order.

    • Pamela Bookman and Brenda Wolfe, lot 24 and parts of lots 3 and 9, Charles Wright Subdivision, Haydenville, to Jeremy McCoy and Cynthia Pratt, $200,000.

    • Ronald K. and Laura A. Miller, 24420 Pole Ridge Road, to Ronald K. and Laura A. Miller, exempt, property transferred to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

    • Gail W. Erhardt and Sue W. Yount, 35220 Vickers Road, to Brant C. Yount, $160,000.

    • Mary E. Walker, 10159 Webb Road, to Tonya D. Beal and Frederick Groff, exempt, property transferred pursuant to a reorganization of corporations or unincorporated associations or pursuant to the dissolution of a corporation, to the extent that the corporation conveys the property to a stockholder as a distribution in kind of the corporation’s assets in exchange for the stockholder’s shares in the dissolved corporation.

    • Ronald J. and Wilma J. Ranney, 18601 Sowers Road, to Roberta Brandstatter, exempt, property transferred to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

    • Darrell Glover, 18364 Buckingham Road, to Buckingham Estates LLC, $1.65 million.

    • Yuthender Reddy Venkatesh, 71 North St., to Lissy Maureen March, $253,500.

