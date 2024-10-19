Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Logan Daily News

    Ohio's regional psychiatric hospitals pioneer use of Epic electronic health record

    2 days ago

    COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) is making an “epic” leap in patient-centered care with the launch of a new electronic health record (EHR) system at Ohio’s six regional psychiatric hospitals. OhioMHAS leaders have successfully migrated Ohio's psychiatric hospital records to Epic Systems.

    “Under the leadership of Governor Mike DeWine, providing world-class mental health care is the top priority. At OhioMHAS, we are working every day to innovate and streamline the way we do business,” said Department Director LeeAnne Cornyn. “We are excited to lead the nation in enhancing patient care in state psychiatric hospitals. This state-of-the-art system will allow our staff to work more efficiently and communicate more effectively, so we can achieve our ultimate goal of putting our patients at the center of care.”

    OhioMHAS previously used a dated system that relied on a combination of mainframe and paper tools to document patient treatment and communicate clinical and billing information.

    The new software will enhance care by allowing providers to access a patient's health history in one convenient, digital location. The new system will improve patient safety and coordination of care from admission to discharge and will elevate quality and consistency across all six hospitals. Epic will also allow clinicians to communicate better with referral sources. Additionally, the new system will improve discharge planning, making sure patients are not only referred to, but connected with ongoing care when they leave a state hospital.

    Discharged patients, including those linked to a CSN (Community Support Network), will have secure, 24/7 online access to their records through MyChart. With MyChart, clients can view their health information and will be able to view appointments, get test results, refill prescriptions, and communicate with their care team.

    In preparation for the transition, the OhioMHAS Office of Hospital Services developed more than two dozen workgroups over the past year to collaborate and make decisions related to the design, content, workflow, functionality, and usability of the Epic foundation system. Hospital employees were then trained on use of the system over the past several months.

    About Ohio’s regional psychiatric hospitals

    OhioMHAS operates regional psychiatric hospitals in six locations, serving patients from all 88 Ohio counties: Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare (Athens); Central Ohio Behavioral Healthcare (Columbus); Heartland Behavioral Healthcare (Massillon); Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare (Northfield); Northwest Ohio Behavioral Healthcare (Toledo); and Summit Behavioral Healthcare (Cincinnati). These specialized facilities provide short-term, intensive treatment to patients in both inpatient and community-supported environments. They also deliver comprehensive care to patients committed by Ohio’s criminal courts. All six hospitals have achieved The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organization’s Gold Seal of Approval™. The system operates a total of 1,179 beds, including the Timothy B. Moritz maximum security facility. In State Fiscal Year 2024, Ohio’s state hospitals provided care to nearly 3,300 Ohioans. Learn more at: https://mha.ohio.gov/

    Submitted by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy