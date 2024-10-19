Open in App
    Medicare open enrollment is here

    2 days ago

    Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and enrollment specialists are available to help individuals review coverage options and select the best plan to meet their needs and budget.

    Individuals needing assistance with enrollment may call Ohio’s Medicare hotline at 1-800-686-1578, review the Medicare & You 2025 handbook, or visit www.medicare.gov/plan-compare.

    Medicare plans change every year, and so can individuals’ health. Medicare’s Open Enrollment period gives everyone with Medicare the opportunity to make changes to their prescription drug plans or health plans for coverage beginning January 1, 2025.

    Each year during Open Enrollment, Medicare recipients may review and stay with their current plans or look for a new plan with better coverage, higher quality, and lower costs. An Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) representative can also help individuals determine whether they may be eligible for the Low‐Income Subsidy or Medicare Savings Program and other Medicare premium assistance programs and assist with the application process.

    For those struggling with prescription drug costs, Extra Help is a Medicare program that can help pay for drug coverage (Part D) premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and other out-of-pocket costs for individuals with annual incomes under $22,590.

    As a reminder, healthcare fraud and scams continue to target older adults. Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) offers essential tips to safeguard your personal information and Medicare benefits. To protect yourself, never share your Medicare number or Social Security number with unknown callers, even if they claim to be from Medicare or a healthcare provider. Always review your Medicare Summary Notices (MSN) and Explanation of Benefits (EOB) for any charges you don’t recognize or services you didn’t receive. Be wary of offers for “free” medical services or devices, as scammers may use this as a way to bill Medicare fraudulently.

    If you suspect fraud, contact Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-488-6070, option 4, for assistance in reporting and resolving potential scams.

    To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll-free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

    Submitted by Buckeye Hills Regional Council

