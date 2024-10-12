Three things to know

Wayne hosts tribal representatives. The Wayne National Forest hosted representatives from the Osage, Shawnee and Miami nations and Forest Service Eastern Region Heritage Program leadership Sept. 10-12. Learn more on page B4.

State lifts open burning ban. Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon has lifted a Ban on Open Burning that was initially ordered on Sept. 6, in response to extremely dry conditions in much of the state. Learn more on page A2.

Hospice offers volunteer training. FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care is continually seeking volunteers to contribute to providing quality and compassionate end-of-life care. A new training class begins Oct. 16. Learn more on page A3.