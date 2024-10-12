Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Logan Daily News

    Info meeting

    By RICHARD MORRISTHE LOGAN DAILY NEWS,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HkCF_0w4BCd1m00

    Christy Bosch speaks at Thursday’s informational meeting while Logan-Hocking Schools Supt. Monte Bainter listens. Bosch will be taking over as superintendent soon as Bainter takes a position with the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beth Hackney
    The Logan Daily News4 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy