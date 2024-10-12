County GOP holds fall dinner

The annual Hocking County Republican Fall Dinner was held on Oct. 8. Guest speakers included Secretary of State Frank Larose, State Representative Mark Johnson, and local candidates, and the keynote speaker was congressional candidate David Taylor. From left: Jason D’Onofrio (for county commissioner), Judge Jason Despetorich (for common pleas judge), Teresa Salizzoni (for county recorder), Andrew Davidson (for county commissioner), Michael Linton (for county commissioner), and State Representative Mark Johnson.