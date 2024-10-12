Open in App
    • The Logan Daily News

    County GOP holds fall dinner

    By SUBMITTED,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vG9kS_0w4BATDo00

    The annual Hocking County Republican Fall Dinner was held on Oct. 8. Guest speakers included Secretary of State Frank Larose, State Representative Mark Johnson, and local candidates, and the keynote speaker was congressional candidate David Taylor. From left: Jason D’Onofrio (for county commissioner), Judge Jason Despetorich (for common pleas judge), Teresa Salizzoni (for county recorder), Andrew Davidson (for county commissioner), Michael Linton (for county commissioner), and State Representative Mark Johnson.

