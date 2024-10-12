Open in App
    Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and OhioMeansJobs Host job fair

    2 days ago

    ATHENS — The Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition (AOMC) partnered with OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) to host a dynamic job fair on Oct. 9, connecting local talent with some of the region’s most prominent employers in the manufacturing sector. Held at the Athens Community Center, the event welcomed job seekers from across southeastern Ohio, providing invaluable opportunities to network, explore career paths, and engage with industry professionals.

    The event showcased the growing demand for a skilled workforce within the manufacturing industry, which continues to be a cornerstone of economic growth in the region. With displays ranging from robotics demonstrations to advanced manufacturing technologies, attendees gained hands-on experience with the latest innovations shaping the future of manufacturing. In particular, AOMC’s interactive booth, featuring live demos of automated equipment, drew considerable attention from visitors eager to learn more about career opportunities and pathways to success in this evolving sector.

    George Bilonkosky, a representative of the AOMC, was on hand to share insights into the industry’s bright future, emphasizing the coalition’s efforts to create meaningful connections between manufacturers and the local workforce. He demonstrated cutting-edge technology, including small-scale prototypes and control systems, showcasing the industry’s shift toward automation and sustainability.

    “The manufacturing sector is changing rapidly, and we want to ensure our community is ready to meet that challenge,” George said. “Our goal is to help build the pipeline of talent needed to support these industries, and events like today’s job fair are a critical part of that mission.”

    In addition to connecting job seekers with potential employers, the fair highlighted various training programs, apprenticeships, and educational opportunities aimed at equipping the local workforce with the skills necessary for success in modern manufacturing roles. Employers from across the region also emphasized their commitment to workforce development and retention, spotlighting competitive wages, benefits, and pathways for career advancement.

    About Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition (AOMC):

    AOMC is a strategic partnership of manufacturers and educators in the Appalachian Ohio region. The coalition is dedicated to solving the industry’s workforce challenges, supporting economic development, and preparing the local workforce for in-demand careers in manufacturing.

    About OhioMeansJobs (OMJ):

    OhioMeansJobs provides job seekers with career counseling, training, and employment opportunities, while helping employers find qualified talent. OMJ is committed to connecting Ohioans with rewarding career paths that enhance their skills and support the local economy. For more information about AOMC and its programs, visit www.aomanufacturers.org.

    Submitted by the Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition

